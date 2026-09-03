Draymond Green Warns Jonathan Kuminga of Potential Misuse After His Agent Publicly Shares Timberwolves Contract Details

The NBA world already doesn’t take too kindly to agents talking. In an atmosphere where Rich Paul having his own podcast is a divisive subject, Aaron Turner aired out more of Jonathan Kuminga’s business than fans wanted to hear. Now, JK’s former Golden State Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, is sounding the alarm. Following a string of public appearances in which the representative detailed intimate contractual figures and trade strategies, Rich Paul’s client had thoughts. And they are stern.

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Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green took issue with Turner’s appearance on The Kevin O’Connor Show, where the agent attempted to defend Kuminga’s recent two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Turner detailed previous, higher offers Kuminga turned down from the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. In doing so, Turner publicly disclosed the specific financial terms of Kuminga’s new Timberwolves contract alongside the offers he passed up, sensitive negotiation details Green believes should have never left the room.

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Green argued that an agent publicly disclosing a client’s lost earnings and contract mechanics crosses a line akin to breaching attorney-client privilege.

“And if you think about the team option flipping to the player option, I would make an argument he hasn’t forfeited anything. This is a tough one for me because, again, my love for JK, and I’ve met Aaron—a great guy—but this is not good to have the type of information that your agent has on contract negotiations, on the money you’ve made, the exact acts. Like, y’all do realize that sometimes agents put out a number to the media higher than what the actual contract actually was? So for instance, you may sign a two-year, $40 million deal; the agent will put out two years, $44 million. There could be a couple of incentives, but they’ll put that out because it makes them look better,” Green explained.

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Just yesterday, Green revealed he instructed Paul and BJ Armstrong to take discounted deals in the past to preserve his relationship with the Warriors. By then, Turner’s press bites had already gone viral.

Green’s concerned that Turner’s public spin tour serves the agent’s interests rather than protecting the 23-year-old forward. That concern extends beyond optics. Green suggested that Turner’s willingness to broadcast Kuminga’s contract mechanics could be weaponized against the young forward, giving rival front offices a detailed roadmap of his financial floor heading into what is already a pressure-packed prove-it season.

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“And so being privy to all of that information, I don’t think it’s a great idea for an agent to be on a podcast talking about a guy’s money, how much they lost, and what they gained. Like, it’s not information for the world. It’s actually something that if you and your client are discussing anyway, then that probably shouldn’t be privy to the world because that’s what you and your client are discussing. And I hope you’ve explained this to your client. It’s almost like attorney-client privilege. It’s like, yeah, you don’t have that amongst your agent, but goddamn, like, I’m sure at some point he’s had to have this conversation with JK. And if you have, damn, you’re going to go tell everybody? I don’t understand that.”

Embedded in that frustration was a warning to Kuminga himself: be aware of what your agent is putting out there, because misuse of that information, intentional or not, could cost you at the negotiating table when it matters most.

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Dray isn’t the only one angry at Turner for his way of handling Kuminga across two season. Besides fans, even Gilbert Arenas called him out.

Note that Turner had also done a similar media outing while JK was locked in a stalemate with the Warriors in the 2025 offseason, and Stephen Curry slyly called him out on it.

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The latest drama comes on the heels of Kuminga passing up a reported three-year, $75 million extension offer from the Warriors and an alleged $36 million from the Lakers, to ultimately accept a heavily discounted deal in Minnesota.

Draymond Green labeled Turner’s media tour as “self-serving,” accusing the agent of trying to save face for future prospective clients at Kuminga’s expense.

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But beyond the reputational damage, Green’s broader warning is that Kuminga is now the most financially transparent player entering the 2025–26 season- and that transparency, forced by his own agent, could be misused by anyone sitting across the table from him in future contract talks.

For Kuminga, the move to the Timberwolves represents a high-risk gamble to rehabilitate his market value. According to Turner, Kuminga is aiming to secure a starting role by joining the Minnesota roster, which recently added LaMelo Ball alongside Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. His new contract features a player option for the 2027–28 season, giving him the flexibility to re-enter free agency as early as next summer.

While a strong year could lead to a lucrative long-term payday, observers like Gilbert Arenas have openly mocked Aaron Turner playing spin doctor. That proves Dray right that Turner’s media approach is putting Kuminga under an intense media microscope heading into the season.