“Dream Come True”: Stephen Curry Gets Emotional After Sharing Court With Seth Curry Following Injury Struggles

Stephen Curry’s much-anticipated return to the court was everything it was meant to be. He dropped 29 points, kept Kevin Durant on his feet, got jostled by Rockets’ defenders, was in the game-deciding final play, and most importantly, finally shared extended minutes with his brother, Seth Curry, on the floor. A win would’ve capped off this comeback even better, but it was still an exciting game for Curry fans. While LeBron James and Bronny have been making father-son pick-and-rolls in LA all week, Golden State finally got its Curry Brothers spectacle. And it was everything Steph dreamed about.

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Since Seth Curry was signed, waived and signed again to the Warriors, his and Steph’s seasons were defined by simultaneous injuries and rehabilitation. Sunday night provided a rare, emotional victory for the Curry family that outweighed the 117-116 heartbreaker at the hands of the Houston Rockets. After the game, Curry couldn’t stop gushing about a lifelong milestone: playing his first professional minutes alongside Seth.

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“Oh man, that was special,” Steph said, a moment only sweeter after the grueling year they’ve had individually. “And we’ve both had a very difficult year. You know, honestly him more than me with injuries and I was joking calling us the “rehab brothers” cuz it’s been like that all year.”

For Stephen Curry, who returned from a 27-game absence due to a right runner’s knee, the night was about more than his team-high 29 points. It was about a journey that began in North Carolina driveways and high school gyms, finally reaching the NBA stage. “I was having flashbacks to Charlotte Christian High School, my senior year, his sophomore year was the last time in an actual game. My mom was in the stands, and she probably didn’t have any more memory in her phone from taking all the pictures and videos. So, that was a dream come true, to be honest.”

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While we didn’t get to hear how Seth felt about it, the realization of that moment only hit Steph at the final buzzer. “It hadn’t really sunk in yet except when I came out the locker room just now. Seth is very serious about taking this jersey I have on me. So, I knew he’ll take good care of it for sure.”

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Steph was wearing his #30 jersey, the same number their dad, Dell, and Seth wore at the Charlotte Hornets and which the team retired in March 2026. Seth wears 31 at the Warriors.

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Living dream with Seth powers Stephen Curry’s comeback

The “Dream Come True” moment materialized at the 6:19 mark of the second quarter in the Chase Center when the Warriors hosted the Rockets. The path getting there had been anything but easy for Stephen and Seth Curry.

The ‘rehab brothers,’ as Steph called them, and hopefully this label doesn’t stick, spent a significant portion of their season battling injuries. While Stephen has been sidelined since late January with knee issues, Seth’s season has been even more fragmented.

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The younger Curry was re-signed midseason and has appeared in only a handful of games since, mostly due to left sciatic nerve irritation and a more recent adductor strain that kept him out of much of March. Their injuries also coincided with each other’s healthy phases, and they never got to play together.

Curry’s return, however, was marred by the final play. Brandin Podziemski’s inaction forced Steph to take an impossible three over Houston’s defenders, which didn’t go down. As a result, they lost by a single point in a game that could’ve been the Warriors.

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The 36–42 Warriors are locked in the 10th seed for the Play-In Tournament. Despite the looming pressure of the postseason, the Curry brothers took the opportunity to reflect on their shared history. “Basketball’s been a part of our whole lives… and the fact that, you know, at this stage of both of our careers that we’ve had this opportunity—even though this is what, game 77, and it’s the first time actually playing together, you definitely take a moment to reflect for sure,” Steph said.

Their first game together since childhood provided Stephen Curry with unique motivation. And he intends to carry this momentum to the postseason.