Drew Timme Reveals Key Lesson From LeBron James in NBA G League

Nobody expected a simple G-League practice to turn into a masterclass from the game’s greatest, but for Drew Timme, what was supposed to be a routine day with the South Bay Lakers turned into a moment that might’ve changed his perspective on pro basketball, and ultimately may have changed the course of his career.

Recently, after being signed to a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the forward described the experience of sharing the court with LeBron James during the superstar’s rehab assignment due to a sciatica injury. He told reporters, “It was pretty crazy, man. I mean, like, that’s the GOAT. To be able to share the court with him, especially being a G-League team, that’s so outside of the normal of anything.”

It was a mix of star-stuck admiration and the realization that he was now learning directly from someone whose legacy defines this era of Lakers basketball.

Timme used the moment to highlight the connectivity between the Lakers‘ NBA and G-League rosters, something the outside world rarely sees. “It just shows like how connected the two programs are and it’s super cool. He came down and that’s our job, to help him get back and get back into game speed. We were just glad to help.”

Timme also talked about what he learned from LeBron‘s approach, he said, “Just how he was able to get to his spots. He just looked like he was never sped up. You know, the game’s in slow motion for him. To see how he attacked different things, I was watching as a fan and a student.”

He highlighted James’ mindset instead of his talent, and showcased that every facet of his game carries lessons.

That perspective is already shaping Timme’s role, both with South Bay and now in LA. “I try to pick up a couple little things from him, especially when I’m playing with South Bay.”

This reflects a young player absorbing the championship habits that James embodies. Now, with his signing to LA, he has even more opportunities to learn from James and grow alongside him.

Two Way Contract and One Big Opportunity for Drew Timme

The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to sign Drew Timme to a two-way deal wasn’t just about filling the roster, but also about fit and timing. His stretch with South Bay showed a leap in skill and poise, and LA clearly saw someone trending upward.

With the team’s frontcourt rotation still running thin due to the presence of highly specialized pieces, Timme’s blend of touch, decision-making, and offensive versatility makes him a good developmental experiment.

Imago Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Drew Timme (26) reacts during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LA also acted with urgency. They waived center Christian Koloko to make space for Timme’s signing. His success in the G-Leauge, having grown into a capable offensive engine as he passes and scores while functioning within NBA spacing aligns with the Lakers’ push to build support pieces around Luka Doncic.

There’s something interesting in how this unfolded for Timme. After sharing the court with LeBron James, the noise surrounding his future accelerated rapidly, with league insiders noticing that interest within the organization was surging following James’ assignment.

This contract signals more than just a signing; it’s a testament to Timme’s absorption of greatness, and he’s ready to build upon the development he’s already achieved.