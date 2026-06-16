Drunk Knicks Star Goes Viral After Revealing Dolan’s ‘No S*x’ Policy, Becky Hammon–Jalen Brunson Drama & More

Millions just saw Mikal Bridges enjoying that championship high live. The New York Knicks forward caused shock, laughter, and head-shaking all at once on Monday afternoon, hosting a hilariously unhinged, heavily intoxicated, NSFW Instagram Live to celebrate the franchise’s first NBA championship in 53 years. Less than 48 hours after pulling off a thrilling Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a visibly plastered Bridges spent over an hour uncorking (pun intended) unfiltered secrets, including a bizarre postseason mandate from team owner James Dolan. His entire drunk live had even Jalen Brunson virtually cringing.

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After serenading his dog, Sunny, who decided to nope out of his human’s hilarity, Bridges exposed every detailed factor the Knicks’ used all the way to the title. “He brought n—-s in and said, ‘Ten weeks! Don’t have any s-x. Lock in!'” Bridges said on the stream. “N—-‘s a savage. He’s a savage! He could be a bigger savage if he built a practice facility in the city. But he’s still a savage.”

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Bridges then shifted his focus to the absolute dominance and clutch play of his close friend and teammate, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson. He eagerly demanded a statue of Brunson outside Madison Square Garden while also crediting Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, who famously doubted Brunson’s capability to lead the Knicks to a championship, for providing the fuel for the Knicks’ guard’s motivation.

“JB, GOAT, bat, build a statue. Build that little big-headed a– n— a statue, bro,” Bridges yelled to his viewers. “And the thing is about him, he’s happy. Let me tell you a little bit about JB. He’s happy. He’s happy he won this s—. He’s very happy. I know he is. But if you don’t think that n—- not ready for another run, I don’t know. JB, enjoy this for a little bit. Get back to it. How life goes. Savage, too. But I appreciate Becky. No cap. Cuz the words she said about can’t win with JB being a, you know, 1A, 1B, ‘he too little,’ all that did is fuel that n—-, bro.”

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Interestingly enough, Brunson’s silence on Becky Hammon gave everyone the impression he had tuned out the external noise effectively. Bridges just confirmed it was a different case in the locker room.

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“I don’t give a f— what y’all say, what he say. I know him cuz he ain’t gonna tell y’all. Yeah, that n—- gonna take—yeah, he know that. He know what she said. Just fuel that n—- to go be him,” he slurred and then defended Hammon against the critics. “Don’t f— Becky, bro. Becky a GOAT, bro. Don’t disrespect Becky, bro. She said what she said. She motivated that n—–, bro.”

The Instagram Live only grew more eccentric as the 29-year-old star began aggressively toasting to former Spurs player who was traded to the Knicks, Jeremy Sochan for taking on the assignment of guarding Victor Wembanyama in crunch time.

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“Jeremy Sochan… n—-’s a savage, bro,” Bridges said. “That n—- the ultimate savage. He ain’t play all playoffs, all Finals, and you put that n—– in the last 10 seconds of the game, and you’re going to tell him not to f— up. Not to foul a n—-. Not to give up an open three. Go guard Wemby. Wembanyama. Victor. The f—– French n—-? Savage, bro.”

The biggest takeaway here is that Bridges’ admission he can’t pronounce Sochan and Wembanyama’s names. Not too far off from Brunson’s own comments on Wemby recently.

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There was a lot more said about the Hammon drama in explicit words. But there was a lot more to unpack in that live celebration.

James Dolan’s demands for Jalen Brunson & Co’s postseason success

At least part of the unfiltered expose tacks with recent reports. A day before Mikal Bridges’ live, SNY’s Ian Begley reported something similar about Knicks owner, James Dolan’s address to the locker room before the playoffs. Part of the speech talked about sacrifices where Dolan jokingly requested the team to ‘abstain.’

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“They were a little surprised, but the words hit,” a source told Begley. Dolan’s primary message was about his trust in the team for ending a 53-year championship drought. The Knicks went on a remarkable postseason, including a 13-game winning streak and sweeping the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Who knows how many Knicks players took that ‘joke’ seriously because Mikal Bridges made it sound like a mandate. His Live reached even his teammates with Jalen Brunson tweeting an urgent plea: “Someone take Mikal’s phone away.”

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Apart from Brunson wanting to cut off our fun, the Live was essentially harmless and Knicks fans loved watching Bridges enjoy the moment. Now all we need to see is if Bridges’ plea for that statue was heard by the owner.