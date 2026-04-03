Dub Nation Breathes Sigh of Relief as Insider Drops Stephen Curry Return Update

Essentials Inside The Story Just when things looked bleak for the Golden State Warriors, hope returns with Stephen Curry

His absence left a visible void

The playoff hopes are hanging by a thread

It feels like the basketball gods have suddenly smiled at the Golden State Warriors. Now, you might be wondering why? Stephen Curry may be close to returning after missing time with a right knee bone bruise and patellofemoral pain syndrome. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors expect their star to return Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

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“Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to be cleared to return on Sunday against the Houston Rockets after missing over two months and 27 consecutive games due to a persistent knee injury, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater,” Charania tweeted.

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The 38-year-old has been out since January 30, and yes, it’s been one of the longest absences of his career. The runner’s knee and right knee bone bruise forced the Warriors to slow things down. So, they leaned into patience. Instead of rushing him, they carefully rebuilt his workload step by step, keeping long-term health front and center.

Meanwhile, Curry has started participating in scrimmages, and head coach Steve Kerr has kept a close watch.

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“Everything went well,” he told the media on Thursday. “He looked good. He’s pretty good, he looks like Steph Curry.”

Interestingly enough, Draymond Green recently revealed that Steph isn’t willing to give up on the 2025-26 season just yet. Shutting the Baby-Faced Assassin for the rest of the regular season is off the table.

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“Knowing that Steph might not have enough runway for the play-in game, that he would be shut down for the season. What I will tell you is, I don’t think Steph’s getting shut down for the season,” Draymond said. Meanwhile, he added, “I do know that Steph is doing all that he can to get back. I do know that he’s progressing well on the court, and I do know that he’s very, very, very eager to get back out there.”

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Once again, timing matters. Stephen Curry‘s return comes at a very important time for the Warriors. They are sitting 10th in the Western Conference with a 36-41 record. They have lost three consecutive games, including a 118-111 loss vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. And to be honest, if the downfall continues, then who knows, maybe the play-ins will feel like a far-fetched dream. Meanwhile, the news of Curry’s return has sent a wave of hope among fans.

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Dub Nation celebrates Stephen Curry’s hopeful comeback

People across the NBA believe that the Warriors still have a chance at winning games if Steph’s on the court. Therefore, one of the fans commented, “And just like that, the Warriors are contenders again! Yasss.”

Another one pointed out, “Two months + knee issue = don’t expect full “Curry chaos” immediately. He’ll need rhythm.”

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Undoubtedly, Steph will try finding his rhythm in his first game post-recovery. Moreover, the team will tweak its rotation and starting lineup once he comes back.

“We missed you, Chef Curry!” a fan wrote after adding a GIF of Curry performing one of his antics, pointing at the camera while lying on the floor.

Well, after a 9-18 downfall in his absence, the news of his possible return seems like a breath of fresh air for most of the Dub Nation.

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Imago Apr 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) prepares to bump the ball before the start of the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, someone said, “S.C coming back right before playoffs… that’s the kind of timing that changes entire series.”

Stephen Curry is 104-51 with the Warriors in the playoffs in his career. This means that if the team makes it past the play-ins, then they might still have a chance to reach the highest pedestal.

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Lastly, a fan, likely a Houston Rockets fan, commented, “League was peaceful for 2 months… now chaos is back 😭.”

Well, that’s the kind of fear Stephen Curry forces in the hearts of the rivals and the fans. Moreover, the Golden State Warriors have managed a win percentage of .590 with Stephen Curry this season. But without him, the number falls to .342. So, you know who the real game-changer is for the Dubs.

Stephen Curry owns a commanding 28–18 regular-season record against the Houston Rockets, and his postseason dominance only strengthens that grip. Across 46 games, he has averaged 24.0 points and 6.7 assists, consistently dictating the matchup. So, as his return nears, the record could tilt to 29-18 or tighten to 28-19. Either way, one truth stands tall: Curry isn’t calling it a season. He’s gearing up to take the floor again.