Dub Nation Longs for Stephen Curry After Warriors’ Historic Low vs 76ers Under Steve Kerr

Sooner rather than later, the undermanned Warriors were going to feel Stephen Curry’s absence. Up against the injury-ridden 76ers, the Curry-less Golden State Warriors hit an umexpected franchise low. He’s going to be missing at least two more games but fans are praying he cuts his back short to salvage the team.

Steph’s absence is probably hurting Steve Kerr the most because this is personal. The Warriors combined for 10 points in the first quarter against the Sixers tonight. Since Kerr joined the franchise as head coach in 2014, this is the first time the team has had such a poor quarter.

The Dubs were down 10-30 in the first quarter and have still not recovered. They stand at 53-71 with over three minutes remaining to halftime. Already, their shooting woes are jarring.

They don’t have Jimmy Butler and Al Horford, but De’Anthony Melton has had 14 points since returning. Pat Spencer and Moses Moody are fighting to keep them in the game. But most of their teammates have only had single digits. They’ve managed to improve and close the gap within two points after halftime. Yet it’s looking like the Warriors’ game to lose.

Fans might be seeing the Dubs’ shooting at its sloppiest. Some feel Kerr has not strategized for Curry’s absence and others just want the point guard back to handle business as usual.

Stephen Curry-shaped gap in Warriors offense

While Steve Kerr is dealing with an undesirable record on his career, he might be able to point out what exactly led up to this moment. Brandin Podziemski missed a wide open shot that could’ve landed him on ‘Shaqtin a Fool’ if Shaquille O’Neal was on duty tonight. Instead social media is reminding him of his ambitious statement the other day.

Apart from stinging reminders of Podz’ own words, “‘I wanna be better than Steph Curry’ -Podz 💀💀💀💀💀😭 crying crying crying crying crying,” he has to deal with sarcasm like, “He ready to take stephs starting spot 🔥”

