Dub Nation React Strongly to Warriors Star’s Disagreement With Draymond Green Amid Jonathan Kuminga Update

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason has been relatively quiet, with little in the way of roster movement so far. With training camp approaching, fans have been left speculating about rotations and the roles of the team’s young core. Adding to the uncertainty is the ongoing contract situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. Negotiations remain at a standstill, and the stalemate has effectively frozen much of the Warriors’ offseason activity. Amid this backdrop, a playful exchange between guard Moses Moody and forward Draymond Green during summer workouts has captured attention, offering fans a glimpse of competitiveness and mentorship despite the unresolved roster questions.

In a tweet shared by @WarriorsWorld, the interaction was highlighted with a short clip captioned: “Moody/Dray Summer Runs: Dray takes Moody to the post… calls foul. Moody disagrees ‘that ain’t your game.’ Dray takes Moody to the post again… miss.” The clip itself shows Green attempting to assert his veteran dominance in a one-on-one post scenario, only to be pushed back by Moody.

Observers have noted Moody’s composure and ability to read Green’s moves, while the playful back-and-forth highlights the mentorship and competitiveness that define Golden State’s culture. On the other end of the scale, though, the Kuminga situation remains a major offseason storyline for Golden State.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson, Kuminga and the Warriors are far apart in negotiations. The 22-year-old forward sees the $7.9M qualifying offer as his most attractive short-term option, while Golden State has proposed a two-year, ~$45M deal with a team option for the second year. Kuminga’s camp is pushing for a player option, making compromise difficult.

This impasse has effectively frozen much of the Warriors’ roster activity. With nine players on standard contracts, of which only seven are fully guaranteed, with just one two-way player, and both draft picks unsigned, head coach Steve Kerr is limited in his flexibility to finalize rotations. If Kuminga signs the qualifying offer, he risks missing out on a larger contract, while the Warriors could face roster inflexibility due to the no-trade clause included in his QO. Front-loading the deal or dropping the team option could resolve the stalemate, though sign-and-trade scenarios have been discouraged after earlier proposals from the Kings and Suns failed to meet the team’s asking price.

How this situation resolves will directly impact the 2025–26 season. The Warriors’ ability to balance rotation minutes, develop Moody and Kuminga, and integrate their young core depends on a resolution in the coming weeks. With expectations high, even small offseason distractions could ripple into the regular season.

Fans Reacting to Moody and Green

As the Warriors’ offseason continues under the cloud of the Kuminga contract saga, fans have been closely watching the team’s young core. The playful interaction between Moses Moody and Draymond Green quickly became a hot topic online, with Dub Nation weighing in on what the exchange might signal for the upcoming season.

via Imago Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts to a call with referee Andy Nagy (83) with guard Moses Moody (4) listening in during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

One fan expressed excitement about Moses Moody’s potential, writing that “Moody is gonna be so nice this year.” In the 2024–25 season, Moody appeared in 74 games, starting 34, and averaged 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. However, his shooting dropped to 43.3% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with fans hoping that he can have a bounce back2e in his efficiency this year.

Another individual chimed in with humor, saying, “I agree with Moody, come on DRAY you know that’s not your gameeee 😂😂.” Several observers highlighted the contrast in skillsets: while Green’s veteran defensive ability is extremely valuable, Moody’s speed and agility allow him to counter Green’s below-average offense with ease, creating a teachable moment that fans appreciated.

A different fan celebrated the young guard’s increasing role, commenting, “As a warrior die hard i love this shit. YEA MOOD GET IN THE MIX!! Big season loading for him!” Analysts have linked this optimism to his uptick in late-season rotations last year, which saw him log 7.9 more minutes than before the All-Star break, suggesting he could play a larger part in 2025-26 as a bench piece.

Yet another user noted Moody’s potential impact on the team’s overall strategy, writing, “Moses will be a big key next season, preach.” Observers highlighted his defensive versatility and three-point efficiency as critical factors for bench depth, predicting that his growth could influence both pace and spacing metrics for the Warriors this season.

Another fan offered a word of caution to the young star, commenting, “tread lightly mo, we need you around bro.” The comment highlights the fanbase’s concern for Moody’s well-being, especially after his late-season surge last year and a minor thumb surgery he underwent in the offseason to be ready for training camp. But the reaction may also carry a deeper meaning, given the past issues with Draymond Green.

Following the infamous Jordan Poole punch incident, Dub Nation has become acutely sensitive to any public friction between Green and the team’s younger players. The comment serves as a reminder that while competitive spirit is good, the team’s chemistry is delicate and must be protected. With the team’s roster flexibility limited by the Kuminga situation, fans see Moody as a critical piece and are eager to ensure he enters the season both healthy and on good terms with the team’s veteran leadership.