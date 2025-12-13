Dub Nation Turns on Steve Kerr After Brandin Podziemski Mistake vs Timberwolves

The Golden State Warriors took a demoralizing 127-120 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, despite Stephen Curry pouring in 39 points to keep the team competitive. The team tried their best, but by the fourth quarter, familiar cracks reappeared in head coach Steve Kerr’s squad: execution, spacing, and decision-making fell apart as the margin tightened.

That’s where Brandin Podziemski’s night became impossible to ignore. The guard struggled to find rhythm throughout the night, missing jumpers, forcing drives, and failing to steady the offense when Curry drew attention. His stat line reveals how the team struggled during his minutes.

He logged just two points on 1-4 shooting, with two rebounds and four assists. Unfortunately, Podziemski also logged two turnovers and a -11 plus/minus, with Kerr playing him 23 minutes while promising shooters like Will Richard and Seth Curry weren’t given any playing time.

These struggles land louder given what Kerr previously said about Podziemski’s struggles.

“He tries too hard to make plays on his own instead of doing what he does best,” Kerr told the media after the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers about a week ago. “Which is to move the ball and be part of a five-man group… That’s why Pat [Spencer] has closed these last couple games and played most of the fourth quarters.”

Spencer played more minutes than Podziemski tonight too, and logged significantly more production: 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. He has also outperformed Podziemski in the last week, logging 2.5 more points, 2.5 more assists, and an increase of almost 15% from the field between the two of them.

Despite Kerr‘s criticism of Podziemski, he hasn’t decreased playing time significantly. Kuminga, who was similarly called out by the coach, has been completely taken out of the team’s rotation for two straight games. Only time will tell if anything changes for the Dubs.

Dub Nation Turns Its Frustration Toward Steve Kerr’s Rotations and Trust

The frustration didn’t ease up after the final buzzer across Warriors twitter. For many fans, it wasn’t about a missed shot or rough stretch, but leadership, stubbornness, and a growing belief that Steve Kerr is hurting the team.

“I hate Steve Kerr, man. He’s the worst coach in the league, and even when he sees something that works for multiple games, he won’t hesitate to go away from it to do whatever he feels like doing with the guard lineups.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the second half of the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

This comment’s sentiment captured a recurring complaint for the team: inconsistency. Fans are arguing that Kerr keeps abandoning answers, and every lineup tweak feels impulsive.

Others focused on what they perceive as immediate proof on the floor. One fan wrote:

“We bench a certain someone, and our team looks immediately better 👁️”

The wording was vague, but everyone got the message. For fans, the eye test told the same story that the box score did, but faster. they saw smoother possessions, better spacing, and more cohesion as Podziemski went out, and they’re tired of watching these moments disappear.

Confusion also turned into outright disbelief when observers saw who wasn’t playing, with one post reading:

“Man where the f— is WILL RICHARDS???? And why isn’t he putting Seth in ??? Smh 😐😐💀💀💀”

Fans weren’t just upset, but macking what they see as illogical guard usage, questioning how certain players can struggle openly without others ever seeing the floor.

The comparisons between Podziemski and Spencer also added fuel to the fire on Kerr’s reputation.

“Spencer outplayed him again 😭”

That single line echoed a larger argument: performance isn’t being consistently rewarded. The coach values ball movement, simplicity, and decision making and fans are asking why those traits don’t dictate who closes or earns more minutes.

The criticism went past rotations too, with one fan writing:

“That’s 2 fucking times he hasn’t challenged horrible calls from the officials and it’s cost them.”

During the game, Jaden McDaniels appeared to throw Stephen Curry to the floor, and despite having a challenge to review the refs’ call of the foul on Curry, Kerr and his staff let play continue.