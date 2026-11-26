Tyrese Maxey wasted no time holding LeBron James to his word after the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat 111–104. Funnily, he revealed a little in-game conversation earlier that night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, right before James outdid himself in his 24th season. Maxey and James led an unexpectedly shorthanded Philadelphia squad to an NBA Cup win, which gave him the cred to tell his vet he doesn’t get to slack off.

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With 25 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds against his former team, LeBron James recorded his first triple-double as a Sixer to lift the Sixers, who were down Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown. At 41 years and 330 days old, he broke his own record to become the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double.

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Where the Inside Guys dismissed the 76ers’ chances without Embiid and Brown, James showed he can still carry a team. Or as he put it, “If they need me to dust off the cape from time to time, I can still accomplish that.”

When Maxey was told the exact comments from James, he fired back, “Dust it off then!”

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Asked if he knew that King James was going to take over the game, Maxey revealed the vet actually complained about fatigue, only for the 26-year-old to declare he had no time to pace himself.

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“I don’t know. Earlier in the game, he was telling me he was tired. And I said we don’t have time for you to be tired,” Maxey dished.

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He further revealed that the Sixers don’t treat James like a slow veteran at game time. “He does a good job just managing the game. He knows when he needs to score; he knows when he needs to pass. You know we’re going to need a lot from him, you know? I know he’s seasoned, but we expect a lot from him.”

Maxey’s playful challenge reflected both the locker room’s trust in James and the reality of Philadelphia’s injury-hit lineup. With Joel Embiid sidelined for a second straight game due to illness and Jaylen Brown exiting before halftime with left hamstring tightness, James and Maxey shouldered the offensive load to keep Philadelphia atop the Eastern Conference at 15–4 and alive in NBA Cup East Group B at 2–1.

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James delivered his most complete performance since joining Philadelphia while recording his 126th career regular-season triple-double and his fourth since turning 40 years old.

Though Miami is salty about losing a Heatles recreation this offseason, fans online got nostalgic seeing his performance. James 10th rebound with 1:44 remaining drew a roaring ovation from the home crowd.

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That trademark swagger was alive during the game too. Bron capped off a series of triples with a little shrug, bobbed his head and licked his lips as the Heat called a timeout, and the “LeBron, LeBron, LeBron” remix song played in the arena.

Miami opened fast behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while helping the Heat jump out to a 6–0 lead and nine fast-break points in the first six minutes. Maxey kept Philadelphia steady with 13 first-quarter points before Dominick Barlow’s tip-in gave the Sixers a 27–26 edge.

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From there, James seized control in the second quarter, knocking down threes, pushing his two-game stretch from the deep to 8-for-11. James rattled off 14 consecutive points in the second quarter, capped by a deep pull-up triple from nearly 35 feet that left Maxey shaking his head on the bench.

“I think just the shooting,” Maxey said of what impressed him most. “That’s what was really impressive. He shot a couple of deep 3s. I just kind of put the towel on my head and slid down, like, wow. But he’s good. He’s pretty good.”

Philadelphia lost Brown late in the second quarter after the forward grabbed his left hamstring following a step-back jumper, an aggravation of the strain that kept him out of two games last week. Head coach Nick Nurse confirmed Brown will undergo imaging on Thursday.

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Even without Brown and Embiid, the Sixers pushed their lead to 16 in the third quarter behind offensive contributions from Maxey (30 points) and VJ Edgecombe (18 points) while reserve bigs Adem Bona (two blocks, six rebounds) and Barlow (nine points, eight rebounds) locked down the paint.

James punctuated the fourth quarter with a near full-court alley-oop lob to Edgecombe and another alley-oop connection to Barlow before Maxey buried a step-back three to make it 111–95 with 2:29 left.

Despite what’s said about the 76ers without Embiid, Philadelphia snapped Miami’s seven-game winning streak, dropped the Heat to 10–7 (2–1 in Group B), and set up Friday’s NBA Cup group-stage finale on the road against the Indiana Pacers.