Dusty May’s Arrival Hints at Mavericks’ Draft Strategy Involving 3 Michigan Prospects

The moment Masai Ujiri took control in Dallas, he made it clear there would be no room for old power structures. Jason Kidd, despite helping shape Cooper Flagg’s promising rookie season, became the first casualty after a brutal 26-56 campaign. A cultural reset had begun. Now, with Dusty May taking over the bench just days before the 2026 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks may have made the move that defines their future and changes the course of a franchise desperate for redemption.

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The 49-year-old is coming off a glorious NCAA season with the Michigan Wolverines. They finished with a 37-3 overall record, a 19-1 Big Ten mark, and defeated UConn 69-63 in the title game to cap off an incredible season. Now, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, May’s immediate influence, that is, if any, on the Mavericks’ No.9 draft position will be an interesting watch.

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That is where things get interesting. Michigan’s championship roster featured three prospects who are all projected to hear their names called in the first round: Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, May “surely has information from rival teams on all three of those players’ realistic landing spots.” With Dallas holding the No. 9 pick, the Mavericks suddenly have something few teams possess on draft night: a coach with firsthand knowledge of three lottery-level prospects.

More importantly, May knows these prospects better than any scouting report ever could. Mara, Lendeborg and Johnson Jr. arrived together during Michigan’s 2025 transfer cycle and became the centerpiece of an unconventional three-big lineup that powered the Wolverines to a national championship. Each filled a distinct role, with Mara serving as the defensive anchor, Lendeborg functioning as a point-forward, and Johnson providing the energy, rebounding and interior toughness.

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The bigger factor may be familiarity. While front offices can study film and conduct workouts, May spent an entire championship season coaching all three players. He recruited them, built a system around them, and watched them develop into first-round prospects. That level of firsthand knowledge could carry real weight as Dallas finalizes its draft board.

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Mara currently projects in the 8-14 range, putting him firmly in Dallas’ territory at No. 9. The 7-foot-3 center has drawn interest from teams such as Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Charlotte. Lendeborg is generally projected slightly later, in the 11-15 range, while Johnson Jr. is expected to come off the board somewhere between 14 and 20. Their varying draft positions create an interesting dilemma for Dallas, particularly if the Mavericks explore trade-down scenarios.

May has repeatedly spoken highly of the group. On Mara, he said, “He’s a savant with what he’s doing.” On Johnson, he noted that “he raises our ceiling like Yax did last year.” And perhaps most notably, Yaxel Lendeborg once revealed that he chose Michigan largely because of May, saying, “Another big reason why I went with Dusty was he didn’t talk about money at all. It was all about making me better and helping me achieve my goals.”

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May’s evaluation could carry more weight than most coaches. Before arriving in Dallas, he rebuilt Michigan into a national champion and helped elevate the draft stock of players such as Mara and Lendeborg. NBA executives and scouts have long viewed May as one of college basketball’s strongest talent evaluators, making his perspective particularly valuable as the Mavericks approach a pivotal draft.

Which Michigan prospect makes the most sense for Dallas?

In the 2025-26 NCAA season, Aday Mara anchored the paint with 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while shooting 66.8%. Morez Johnson Jr. added 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds with 62.3% shooting and a promising 34.3% mark from deep. Meanwhile, Yaxel Lendeborg filled every column with 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, while hitting 37.2% from beyond the arc and 82.4% at the line.

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Among the three prospects, Lendeborg may be the cleanest fit alongside Cooper Flagg. The versatile forward averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 37.2% from three, giving him the type of two-way versatility modern NBA teams covet. Scouts view him as one of the safest prospects in the class, and his ability to defend multiple positions, move the ball and stretch the floor would complement Flagg’s game immediately.

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Mara, however, may be the more realistic option if Dallas stays at No. 9. The 7-foot-3 center averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while emerging as one of the best defensive players in college basketball. His elite rim protection and passing ability make him a unique frontcourt prospect, and several draft analysts project him firmly within Dallas’ range.

Draft positioning could ultimately determine which direction Dallas goes. According to league reporting, the Mavericks have explored potential trade-down scenarios if their preferred targets are unavailable at No. 9. Such a move would place players like Lendeborg and Johnson Jr. directly into Dallas’ range while allowing the organization to add additional assets around Cooper Flagg.

Whether Dallas ultimately drafts one of May’s former players remains unknown. What is clear, however, is that few people in the organization possess a deeper understanding of Mara, Lendeborg and Johnson Jr. than the Mavericks’ new head coach. Before May coaches his first NBA game, his first major contribution to Dallas may come in the draft room.