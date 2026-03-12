Dwight Howard Forced to Call Cops Over Suspected Stealing – Report

Dwight Howard’s personal life has taken a sharp turn for the worse. He recently filed for divorce from his wife, Amber Rose, better known as Amy Luciani. Now, the latest reports say that the former Los Angeles Lakers star called the cops on a certain “female,” who TMZ reports was allegedly his wife.

TMZ Sports reported that the 40-year-old claimed the said “female” — who TMZ identified as allegedly his wife — left with several of his valuable personal items, including jewelry, his wedding band, and even his phone. Meanwhile, newly obtained 911 audio, secured by TMZ, captures Dwight Howard reporting an apparent theft at his Georgia mansion.

He told the dispatcher a female — who TMZ reports was allegedly his wife — had left the home with belongings in a gray Camaro. However, Howard explained he was already away from the property because he had stepped out to pick up his child. The operator said an officer would contact him soon so he could file a formal report. The reported incident occurred on March 7.

Soon after, his wife Amber posted startling claims on Instagram. She alleged that Child Protective Services had taken Howard’s daughter. However, that claim remains unconfirmed. Still, the timeline suggests tensions between Dwight and Amber had already begun escalating before the divorce filing, especially as TMZ reports the woman involved in the alleged incident was possibly his wife.

Meanwhile, Dwight Howard moved forward with a divorce filing against his wife, Amber Howard. The decision came only days after Amber posted an emotional video on social media. In it, she accused her husband of conduct that she claimed triggered CPS to step into their household. However, the details surrounding that claim remain unclear as the situation continues to unfold.

Dwight Howard’s marriage is in trouble

According to TMZ, Dwight Howard submitted divorce paperwork Monday morning, calling the marriage “irretrievably broken” and stating reconciliation was impossible. He also sought exclusive use of his Georgia mansion. However, the split dates back months.

Howard married Amber Luciani on January 11, 2025. By July 2025, Amber Luciani filed for divorce and raised several accusations. She claimed Dwight Howard once offered herbal tea she believed contained a drug. Meanwhile, Howard’s attorney Gillian B. Fierer rejected the claims and called them patently false. The couple later dropped the filing and appeared to reconcile. Many fans assumed the marriage had stabilized.

However, the tone shifted days ago. Amber Luciani posted emotional Instagram videos before deleting them within hours. In those clips, she accused Dwight Howard of substance abuse and claimed Child Protective Services visited their home three times in under three months. She also alleged CPS took her stepdaughter because of her father.

In another moment, Amber Luciani asked her stepson if his father had told him to lie to the police, and the child answered yes. Filming from her car, she appeared distressed and said people around Dwight Howard knew about the situation, but once urged her to stay. The videos quickly spread online before disappearing.

So, a marriage that once looked steady now sits in complete chaos. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard’s divorce filing, the reported police call, and Amber Luciani’s emotional social media claims have pushed the story into deeper uncertainty. As deleted videos, legal filings, and unresolved allegations continue to swirl, the situation remains far from settled, leaving their relationship under intense public scrutiny.