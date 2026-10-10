Dwight Howard Sends 4-Word Message to 76ers After Ariel Hukporti’s Season-Ending Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers have a problem in their frontcourt after Ariel Hukporti suffered a season-ending injury. Now, Dwight Howard has drawn attention with a short message aimed at Philadelphia, prompting speculation about whether the veteran center could be interested in another NBA opportunity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Howard posted highlights on X from his debut with Black Fortress Tbilisi in Georgia alongside the caption, “Philly what we doing 👀🔥🤣.” The post arrived days after Hukporti tore his right Achilles tendon during Philadelphia’s preseason opener against the New York Knicks on October 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing caught attention, although Howard did not explicitly mention Hukporti or confirm that he wants to return to the NBA. BasketNews interpreted Howard’s post as a potential comeback pitch to the 76ers, who now have another decision to make about their center rotation.

Howard made his debut for Black Fortress Tbilisi on October 10, in a 75-70 loss to Iverioni in the Georgian Superleague. He recorded 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes. The 40-year-old announced his move to the Georgian club in September as he continued his basketball career outside the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former center last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Before that, he spent the 2020-21 campaign with Philadelphia as Joel Embiid’s backup, averaging 7.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 69 regular-season games. Howard also appeared in 12 playoff games, averaging 4.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per contest.

Howard’s experience in Philadelphia gives the post additional context, but there is no confirmation that the 76ers have contacted him about a return. The eight-time All-Star won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2020 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hukporti, meanwhile, joined Philadelphia in July on a one-year, $3.4 million contract after playing a reserve role with the Knicks. He was in the starting lineup for the preseason opener with Embiid unavailable when he sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter. An MRI confirmed a torn right Achilles tendon, and the 76ers announced that he underwent successful surgery on October 6.

Hukporti’s absence leaves Philadelphia with fewer options at center, particularly with Adem Bona also dealing with an injury. The team must weigh its available roster options against its financial restrictions before deciding whether to add another big man.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reporting from Liberty Ballers, the 76ers were approximately $1.8 million below the NBA’s first-apron threshold, limiting their flexibility to bring in a veteran replacement. A disabled player exception could provide additional spending flexibility, but it would not allow Philadelphia to exceed the first apron.

Head coach Nick Nurse could also turn to smaller lineups in certain situations. However, that approach would not fully replace the size and rim protection a traditional center provides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Howard’s message has therefore arrived at an interesting time for Philadelphia. His post has prompted speculation because of the team’s need for frontcourt depth and his previous stint with the franchise. Whether it leads to anything more remains unknown.