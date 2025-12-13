Dwyane Wade Admits LeBron James’ “Old, He Should Retire” But Drops Heartfelt Confession

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade shared the same hardwood once again this season, but this time, the roles were different. There were no fast breaks or alley-oops, just Wade, holding the mic, asking questions. Retirement talk has followed LeBron all offseason, and it hasn’t gone away. The question of when still hangs in the air. But watching him now, the answer feels simple: not yet.

Reflecting on LeBron James reaching Year 23, D-Wade admitted, “I know it’s like, ‘he’s old, he should retire.’ But at the same time, I’m gonna miss him… He’s just taking these moments in, we don’t know when the last one is coming.”

“I’m like you guys, I’m a fan,” Wade says, and it’s clear he’s not ready to see LeBron James say goodbye just yet.

