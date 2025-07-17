Dwyane Wade Makes Surprise Link-Up with JJ Redick After Bronny James Remark

“One understands the importance of coaching”. That’s how Dwyane Wade, a three-time NBA champion, likes to introduce himself nowadays. And a player of his caliber says that, it carries weight. Because Wade wasn’t just a natural talent. He was a nightmare for defenders, a relentless worker, and a master of the game’s rhythm. But even he credits coaching as a defining force in his career. So when Wade speaks about the power of coaching, especially in the context of someone named James. You better believe he knows what he’s talking about.

In Los Angeles, every dribble Bronny James takes is under a microscope. Every shot, every minute, is scrutinized. And with JJ Redick set to make his coaching debut, speculation around the rookie’s role grows louder by the day. And the pressure? It’s sky-high for the 20-year-old guard. But stepping in to deflect some of that weight is none other than LeBron’s longtime friend, Dwyane Wade. As a veteran who’s seen it all, Wade understands what unchecked pressure can do to young talent. Speaking up, he said, “People already want to rush process and say, ‘Is he going to be a rotation player for the Lakers right now?’ Bronny don’t need to be a rotation player for the Lakers right now. He needs to continue to keep developing.”

On the surface, Dwyane Wade’s comments about Bronny James sounded like a pressure release, veteran-level wise. But read between the lines, and there’s a subtle message for JJ Redick too. By saying, “Bronny don’t need to be a rotation player,” Wade wasn’t just defending the rookie. He was dropping a quiet coaching cue. Let the kid watch, let him learn. Let him evolve without the rush. Some fans took that as overstepping, thinking Wade’s words might ruffle feathers with JJ. But Wade had a smooth answer for that, too. In a recent Instagram story, he posted a photo of himself alongside Lakers head coach JJ Redick, both grinning, no tension in sight.

The photo was already a handsome moment. But what really gave it weight were the mini captions Dwyane Wade added. Under JJ Redick, Wade wrote: “One is actually a coach.” Under himself: “One understands the importance of coaching.” It was subtle, smart, and with just the right touch of humor. But also a message of alignment. Respect for Redick. Support for Bronny. And a reminder that experience matters, both on the court and on the bench.

While Wade keeps one eye on his “nephew” Bronny James, he hasn’t missed what’s happening on the other side of the basketball world, either. In the WNBA, one rising star has caught his attention. And recently, he had something eye-popping to say about her. It’s none other than Angel Reese.

Dwyane Wade draws parallels between Angel Reese and Draymond Green

The second-year forward has been on a tear lately, averaging 19.1 points and 14.4 rebounds over her last eight games. That surge helped the Chicago Sky recover from a rough 3-10 start, going 4-4 in that stretch. With averages of 14 points and a league-leading 12.6 rebounds, Reese has already earned back-to-back All-Star nods. Her efficiency and playmaking have taken a clear leap, and Wade’s taken notice.

As a minority owner of the Sky, Dwyane Wade didn’t hold back on his podcast Time Out with Dwyane Wade. He said, “Angel Reese is hoopin’, dawg. Her game is opening up, her bag is opening up, her confidence is getting even higher.” But then he added something that surprised everyone.

The Miami Heat legend added, “She is in that bag now. And she’s playing the game like a more aggressive Draymond Green in a sense,” Now, is she at Draymond’s level yet? Not quite. But Wade’s comparison wasn’t about where she is; it’s about where she’s headed. And coming from a three-time NBA champion, that kind of stamp matters. With Wade doubling down, don’t be surprised if Reese sharpens that edge even more. She’s not just hooping, she’s evolving.