Dwyane Wade to Austin Reaves & The Lakers: How NBA World Celebrated Thanksgiving

The NBA season paused for a day of gratitude, family, and comfort food. NBA stars, both in and outside the league, made the most of this holiday. From Chris Paul’s big family blowout to VJ Edgecombe’s lighting up kids’ faces, Turkey Day NBA style is looking amazing! Dwyane Wade switched it up from the traditional scenery back home, the Lakers did something special as a team, and La La Anthony has her favorite Thanksgiving buddy back home on a break. This is how basketball’s elite celebrated the holiday of thanks.

The Wade-Union Fam said ‘Grazie’

Since Gabrielle Union’s birthday recently, she and her husband, Dwyane Wade have been commuting to Italy for a while now. Usually this couple throws the best parties at their LA residence (that Lucha Libre Easter party from this year remains untopped). But this Thanksgiving, they had their loved ones join them in Rome.

Their youngest child, Kaavia, as well as Union’s mom and sister joined them in Rome. No turkey in sight but the fam matched in white for a picture at Rome’s famous sites.

They were of course missed back home. Wade’s sister, Tragil, celebrated with her own family but commented how much she missed her brother and his family this holiday.

The Lakers have a cheeky Thanksgiving

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted an army of kids for a Thanksgiving feast. Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Adou Thiero hung out with the kids. And as usual, AR and Luka’s cat and mouse friendship was the main show.

Austin introduced Luka to the kids as his, “least favorite teammate.” Oh, that’s definitely petty revenge for Doncic saying that along with calling Reaves immature last month.

Adou Thiero was a better host. He played games with the kids, cheered them on, interviewed them, and was a total big bro to these kids.

76ers rookie cheered up kids

VJ Edgecombe is still sidelined with a calf injury but he’s been showing up for practice. For Thanksgiving, he did something special for 50 middle and high school students from the Free All Minds Academy. He hosted the kids at the 76ers Training Complex as part of the Assists for Safe Communities Program. The kids got to shoot hoops with the Sixers youngster, tour the facility, enjoy a Thanksgiving meal, and have a holiday they’ll certainly never forget. Edgecombe will be sitting out Friday’s game against the Nets but this probably kept his spirits up.

La La Anthony brings Thanksgiving to the incarcerated

Kiyan Anthony spent the Thanksgiving break at Syracuse by going back to his mom’s and celebrating with the entire family. But La La had more than turkey and the Macy’s parade on her agenda.

Carmelo Anthony’s ex has a program, ThreeSixty, that helps incarcerated youth at Rikers turn their lives around through education and gainful employment. She hosted a special Thanksgiving banquet inside Rikers for the young men away from family.

Chris Paul’s Joyful Thanksgiving

It looks like everyone in the Paul family descended on the Clippers star’s LA home for Thanksgiving. Fortunately the living room in his Encino farmhouse has a lot of room. The special touch was the lively Gospel karaoke celebration with everyone. Though CP3 didn’t give us much to be thankful for because he didn’t post any clip of himself singing.

Dwight Howard pulls a Shaq

Ever since he reconciled with Shaquille O’Neal, Dwight Howard is taking inspiration from him. So he strut into a supermarket and paid for the Thanksgiving groceries for a couple of shoppers. Just like Shaq, he engaged them in hilarious fibs too.