The Spurs can file away a 105-93 loss to Detroit. They cannot file away what happened with 53.6 seconds left. Dylan Harper went down, missed a pass from Stephon Castle, and needed help to reach the locker room. Mitch Johnson gave his update afterward, and San Antonio’s season now waits on how quickly Harper can walk back on.

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As soon as he fell to the floor, Harper was seen in pain, holding his upper thigh. Harper was then helped to the locker room.

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“It just looked like he slipped, obviously,” Johnson told the press. “So, hoping for the best. But don’t know anything yet.”

Despite him hoping for the best, Johnson appeared doubtful until the team knew more.

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Harper seems to have sustained a groin injury while shifting his weight on the floor. The Spurs also had their 12-game winning streak snapped by the Pistons, who have done reasonably well for themselves so far in the Eastern Conference.

The loss matters, but not more than Harper’s health. He finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists. In fact, he has been averaging 18.4 points as one of the major scorers on the team apart from Victor Wembanyama.

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Wembanyama himself finished with 25 points, a staggering 18 rebounds, and four assists. However, he was obviously affected by seeing his teammate collapse on the ground in such a painful manner.

“It’s a terrible feeling, terrible sight,” Wembanyama said about the incident afterwards. “I know as much as you guys, so I hope he’s fine…But, yeah, I just hate this. I don’t know how else I can say this.”

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The situation appears unclear. A mild or moderate groin injury might put a player out of action for anywhere between one and six weeks. That’s a crucial period of time that Harper just can’t afford to miss.

Dr. Ribu Thomas, PT, DPT, who commands a strong social media following, took to X to send out a potential prognosis of Harper’s situation. He stated that it could either be a lower-grade adductor strain or a “higher-grade strain or a proximal adductor tendon injury.”

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In the first case, Dr. Thomas expects Dylan Harper to make a comeback against the Raptors on December 3, 2026. However, if the nature of the injury is worse, it could take well over a few months for the shooting guard to recover from it.

The player has been key to the team’s performance lately. Against the Jazz in his recent game, he scored 31 points for the team, helping them attain a 110-102 victory on Sunday.

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That being said, Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox has shown faith in the team’s ability to adapt and overcome player shortages.

“At certain parts of [last] season we didn’t have certain guys and what made us go is we were able to kind of cover for guys when they were out,” he said, speaking to the press. “So, right now, it looks like we might have to do that again.”

Fox’s verdict makes it clear that Dylan Harper will likely remain out for some time. How long? Perhaps we’ll find out ahead of the team’s next game versus the Clippers on November 19, 2026.