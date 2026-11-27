There is a long-standing belief among NBA fans that opposing players ‘magically heal’ just in time to face the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the years, head coach JJ Redick and franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic have both weighed in on this unspoken trend. Now, with Dylan Harper reportedly moving closer to a return, Purple and Gold fans are once again questioning how Harper could return so quickly after a 2-3 week prognosis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The San Antonio Spurs guard “slipped” during the 105-93 loss to Detroit. At first, many assumed it would be a groin injury, but the team later clarified it was a left hip external rotator strain. The injury status for the 20-year-old was reportedly around 2-3 weeks. But Dylan Harper is returning sooner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dylan Harper (hip) was reported likely to miss 2 weeks with a 1-3 week range. Friday’s game (against the Lakers) is 10 days out from his injury,” stated the Underdog NBA account on X.

The Spurs face the Lakers on November 27, a matchup Harper is still marked ‘Questionable” for. The Spurs guard earned his starting spot after a stellar rookie season. Before going down with an injury, Dylan Harper started all 15 games and averaged 18.4 points. After the Pistons game, San Antonio had a 3-1 record without Harper, with the most recent loss coming against the Portland Trail Blazers.

ADVERTISEMENT

So the Spurs currently sit at a record of 2–1 in West Group C of the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup, locked in a four-way tie at the top of the group. That’s why the matchup against the Lakers is important. But the Lakers have faced such situations before when players have returned before the reported timeline.

Fan Pulse WHAT'S THE MOST UNDERRATED ROLE ON A CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM? The big man who does all the dirty work. The defensive stopper who shuts down stars. The sharpshooter who makes defenses pay. The glue guy who keeps the locker room together. JDRA2 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

Last season, the Lakers coach JJ Redick even used stats to back this argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s like 86% of [opposing] payroll has been available to [play] us this year, which is by far No. 1 in the league.”

Even before JJ, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic had made a similar assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t believe it before, but they say if somebody is out a long time, then they play against the Lakers … So I think that’s normal [now].”

And now the fans are feeling it again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakers fans “not surprised” by Dylan Harper’s return update

There have been plenty of instances in previous seasons that have prompted this lore to even continue today. The Lakers coach JJ Redick’s comments came when Ja Morant was upgraded to questionable status after a six-game absence during the 24-25 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The then-Memphis guard was out with a hamstring strain and then returned to the starting lineup and played 31 minutes. It was a 134-127 win against the Grizzlies, but the quick timeline prompted disbelief among fans who have seen the pattern repeat.

“n—– heal faster than wolverine when they see Lakers on the schedule.” Another fan added, “Lakers usually heal apposing players.”

Playing the Lakers often brings national broadcasts, big crowds, and high stakes, giving returning players a major stage. It happened with Donte DiVincenzo in the 24-25 season, who missed 19 games before making his return against the Lakers. The Timberwolves star was sidelined due to a left great toe sprain. That’s why one fan was not surprised by the Dylan Harper injury update.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not surprised… he could’ve tore his ACL 10 days ago and would’ve returned to play the Lakers.”

There even was a scenario last season when Herb Jones had been sidelined with a right ankle sprain. The New Orleans Pelicans star missed seven consecutive games but returned against the Lakers. Another factor was that he then missed the next five games. So a fan wrote, “Everybody wants to play the lakers for there Super Bowl.”

In fact, it’s not just Dylan Harper being upgated. De’Aaron Fox missed consecutive games for the first time in 2026-27 after being sidelined due to a shin injury. But even the veteran guard is now questionable to return against the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan wrote, “would not be surprise if fox would magically play too 🤣 players magically heal when playing the lakers 😭😭😭.”

With multiple instances and players returning time and again to face the Lakers, the fan base’s comments are not surprising.