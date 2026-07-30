Dylan Harper Sends Clear Message About Potential Spurs Starting Role After Strong Remark on Victor Wembanyama

Patience is rarely easy for a top-two draft pick. Yet one of San Antonio’s brightest young guards spent most of his rookie season embracing a reserve role before making the most of every opportunity when the stakes became highest. That approach has now fueled one of the biggest debates surrounding the Spurs entering next season. After a breakout postseason that saw him thrive whenever his number was called, Dylan Harper is widely viewed as a leading candidate for a starting role. But judging by his latest comments, the 20-year-old isn’t focused on where his name appears in the lineup.

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Harper dismissed the idea that starting should be his priority heading into his sophomore campaign.

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“No, I feel like regardless, I’m in the NBA,” Harper said to RG. “There’s only like 450 people in the NBA, and I get a chance to go on the court and play with the best of the best.”

Instead, Dylan Harper emphasized that his mindset won’t change no matter what role Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson asks him to fill. “Those logistics at the end of the day, in the big scheme of things, it’s not going to affect me and how I approach every day.”

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His comments arrive amid growing speculation about San Antonio’s backcourt. ESPN’s Michael C. Wright reported that while the Spurs remain committed to De’Aaron Fox as their starting point guard, expectations are that calls for Harper to enter the starting lineup will only become louder after his impressive playoff run.

The debate isn’t difficult to understand. Harper came off the bench for much of the regular season, starting only four games, but his role expanded dramatically during the playoffs. When Fox missed Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City, Harper responded with one of the greatest postseason performances ever by a rookie, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in San Antonio’s 122-115 double-overtime victory.

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Spurs coach Mitch Johnson praised Harper’s willingness to remain patient throughout the season before eventually being rewarded. “He was this good eight months ago. But we wanted him to get some corporate knowledge and learn the program and the fundamentals of this league.”

Harper Praises Victor Wembanyama’s Leadership

While questions remain about his own role, Harper had nothing but admiration for teammate Victor Wembanyama after the franchise cornerstone agreed to sign for less than the maximum extension available to him.

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“I feel like for a 22-year-old, he’s probably one of the best leaders I’ve been around. Whether it’s basketball, treatment, in the weight room, personal life, I feel like he’s kind of structured his life in a way that has worked for him, and I think he’s the most genuine person ever.”

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Earlier this month, the Spurs superstar signed a five-year rookie extension but chose the standard 25% maximum salary instead of waiting for a potential 30% supermax, a decision that leaves San Antonio with roughly $50 million in additional cap flexibility over the life of the deal.