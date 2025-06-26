Dylan Harper Struggles To Keep It Together After Joining Stephen Curry In Exclusive Club At NBA Draft

Emotions naturally run high on the NBA draft night. For the Harper family, it’s a little extra. Dylan Harper got selected second overall, right after Cooper Flagg, by the San Antonio Spurs. He’s following in the footsteps of Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Victor Wembanyama and… Stephen Curry? The 19-year-old is taking his dad, Ron Harper’s NBA legacy forward. In doing that, he’s joining an exclusive club with The Chef. Whether he’s aware of this is unclear. But just walking in his dad’s steps had moved Dylan tonight.

Monica McNutt caught up with Dylan right after he was selected to ask how he felt. “Man, I’m feeling everything, man, all the emotions mixed in one bucket from crying to laughing to being happy, everything, man. Just feel everything.” That speaks volumes of the Rutgers product’s big night.

Harper can now add a little footnote to his draft selection as well as to Ron Harper’s resume. After being selected at #2, the Harpers – including Ron Harper and his sons, Ron Jr. and Dylan – are now the third set of NBA brothers currently playing in the NBA.

The other NBA sibling sets include the Curries – Dell, Steph and Seth – and the Nance brothers – Larry, Larry Jr. and Pete Nance. This club also included the likes of Harvey Grant and his brothers as well as Klay Thompson and his family.

Between the family, the Harpers boast 5 NBA titles, all by the patriarch, Ron Sr., during his career alongside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Maybe if Dylan adds another one, they could match the Thompsons who lead with 6. The Curry fam has 4, by the way, all by you know who.

Records and future titles aren’t on the Harpers’ minds though. Now that Dylan is officially starting his NBA career, the next stage is in San Antonio.

The Harpers add Spurs to their family legacy

Until recently, the Harper family was based in New Jersey, very close to where Dylan Harper attended Rutgers. Ron Harper Jr. last played for the Detroit Pistons and currently in the G-League. Dylan is now heading to San Antonio and his mom, Maria couldn’t contain her feelings about it.

When asked what got Dylan so far, Maria stated, “His flat out love for the game. His determination, his humility, and just his hard work day in, day out. ”

Ron Harper was selected 8th overall in 1986 by Cleveland. He went on to play with the Clippers, Bulls, and the Lakers. His entire career which included five championships and no All Star selections raked up an estimated $35 million in 15 seasons. Dylan’s project rookie contract is $56 million with the Spurs. His future earnings aren’t what brought tears to Dylan’s eyes.

“Man, I mean, I think when you play with a bunch of great players, it just brings the best out of you. So, I mean, they had a great, great group of young core over there. I’m just ready to get in there and just make an impact anyway,” He told McNutt about joining Wemby with the Spurs.

Ron Sr. had a message for other future prospects. “Just savor the moment, man. Just live in the moment and enjoy it. You know, he worked so hard for this and we’ve all been there for him every step of the journey. I gotta be a secondary Spurs fan now.” Well if he can coach and cheer for the Pistons, he can share some love with the Spurs too.