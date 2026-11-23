Draymond Green and Eddie Johnson’s online feud has escalated into a personal exchange, with the Golden State Warriors veteran taking shots at the former NBA player and broadcaster after their disagreement over Green’s Hall of Fame credentials. What began as a debate over Green’s resume has now turned into a series of personal shots at each other’s careers.

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The argument began after Johnson questioned Green’s Hall of Fame case while discussing the Warriors forward’s offensive impact without Stephen Curry. Johnson pointed toward several accomplished players who remain outside the Hall, including Mark Aguirre, Tom Chambers, Shawn Marion, and Kevin Johnson, questioning how Green’s individual résumé should be evaluated against theirs. Johnson responded to Green’s personal remarks by posting a picture of two books he authored, You Big Dummy! An Athlete’s “Simple” Guide to a Successful Career! and The Son’s Revenge. Pointing to You Big Dummy! on X.

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“I guess somebody wrote these books for me too? Draymond, I’m sending you a signed copy of the one on the left. 🙂” Johnson said on X.

His response featuring the two books added another jab to their increasingly personal exchange.

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Johnson spent 17 seasons in the NBA and won the 1989 Sixth Man of the Year award. He took issue with Green using his role-player status against him. Johnson made it clear that viewing the label as a slight is wrong.

Green pushed back against those comparing their playing careers with his current stage in the NBA, suggesting that criticism often comes from people who have not experienced the same level of success.

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“I usually respond once and then just kind of let them talk to their microphone, or their laptop, or in Eddie’s case, whoever he has typing for him because we know he don’t know how to use those things,” Green said.

The Warriors veteran also dismissed those questioning his legacy, arguing that the people debating his accomplishments were not among basketball’s most successful figures.

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“It’s never really the greats debating, and it’s never the winners debating. It’s always the losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it,” Green said.

Green’s comments also included a reference to Johnson’s podcast, Edification with Eddie Johnson. He ended his remarks by encouraging listeners to check out the show, turning his criticism into another dig at the former NBA player’s media work.

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Johnson’s Hall of Fame argument centered on how individual production should be weighed against defensive impact and team success. By bringing up players such as Aguirre, Chambers, Marion, and Kevin Johnson, he questioned how Green’s accomplishments compared with those of players who carried greater offensive responsibilities throughout their careers.

Draymond Green has built his legacy around four NBA championships, a Defensive Player of the Year award, four All-Star selections, and nine All-Defensive Team selections. His defensive versatility, playmaking, and ability to complement Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant have been central to Golden State’s success.

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While Green’s championship resume and defensive accolades strengthen his Hall of Fame case, Johnson’s argument centers on individual production and the responsibilities players carried beyond their contributions to winning. Their exchange has now extended beyond that basketball debate, with both aiming for each other’s careers and accomplishments.