82 NBA Players Waived in a Single Day as Teams Scramble to Keep Up With New Rules

On Saturday, October 17, 2026, NBA teams made major changes to their training camp rosters. According to the tally behind the report, 82 players were waived in a single day. The cuts came just before the league’s roster deadline and the start of the regular season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The players included Exhibit 10 signees, training camp invitees, former first-round picks, and several familiar veterans. The timing was no coincidence. NBA teams were trying to meet roster requirements while avoiding unnecessary salary costs. Understanding the league’s roster rules helps explain why so many teams made their decisions on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

A deadline with real financial consequences

The calendar played a major role in the roster cuts. The 2026-27 NBA season begins Tuesday, October 20, and teams must finalize their rosters by 4 p.m. CT on Monday, October 19. Each team can carry up to 15 standard contracts and three two-way deals.

Saturday was an important deadline for players on non-guaranteed contracts. It was the last day teams could waive these players without taking on additional salary costs under the timing rules described in the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

A player waived on Monday, October 19, would not clear waivers until Wednesday, October 21, the second day of the regular season. That means the team could owe the player two days of salary, even if the contract was not guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hoops Rumors reported that most teams planned to make their cuts on Saturday so players could clear waivers before the regular season began. This would help teams avoid unnecessary salary costs and stay within their budget.

Teams make major roster changes

The cuts had been building throughout the week. On Friday, eight teams, the Hawks, Nets, Hornets, Mavericks, Clippers, Knicks, Sixers, and Jazz, waived 13 players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Knicks made three notable moves by waiving Ochai Agbaji, Tony Bradley, and Drew Eubanks. Plus, on October 14, the Spurs waived Taelon Peter, Malik Williams, and Terry Taylor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday was much busier, with several teams making multiple roster moves.

Toronto Raptors: The Raptors waived Nimari Burnett, Jalen Celestine, Tyreke Key, Tyson Degenhart, and Jamarion Sharp. They also converted Nate Bittle to a two-way contract. A Toronto beat writer reported that around 100 players were expected to be cut across the league, close to the 82-player total cited in the report.

The Raptors waived Nimari Burnett, Jalen Celestine, Tyreke Key, Tyson Degenhart, and Jamarion Sharp. They also converted Nate Bittle to a two-way contract. A Toronto beat writer reported that around 100 players were expected to be cut across the league, close to the 82-player total cited in the report. Miami Heat: Miami waived Ezra Ausar, Kylor Kelley, Gabe Madsen, and Bez Mbeng. The team was left with 14 standard contracts and three two-way deals.

Miami waived Ezra Ausar, Kylor Kelley, Gabe Madsen, and Bez Mbeng. The team was left with 14 standard contracts and three two-way deals. Golden State Warriors: The Warriors waived Dalen Terry, Tyler Burton, and Alex Toohey to bring their roster to the reported limit of 18 players.

The Warriors waived Dalen Terry, Tyler Burton, and Alex Toohey to bring their roster to the reported limit of 18 players. Orlando Magic: Orlando announced that it was waiving Malaki Branham, JD Davison, and Kevin Knox II.

Orlando announced that it was waiving Malaki Branham, JD Davison, and Kevin Knox II. Oklahoma City Thunder: The Thunder waived former first-round pick Dariq Whitehead just one day after signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract. The move showed how closely teams were tracking the waiver deadline.

The Thunder waived former first-round pick Dariq Whitehead just one day after signing him to an Exhibit 10 contract. The move showed how closely teams were tracking the waiver deadline. Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers waived Rafael Castro and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones. Both players are expected to join the Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League.

The Lakers waived Rafael Castro and Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones. Both players are expected to join the Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League. Minnesota Timberwolves: The Timberwolves waived Enrique Freeman, Antonio Reeves, KJ Martin, Norchad Omier, and Drew Timme. It was the largest single-team cut on the list.

Why teams are making so many cuts

Three key factors explain why NBA teams made so many roster moves before the deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Restrictions on two-way contracts

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the reported CBA rules, teams face restrictions when waiving certain players and trying to bring them back on two-way contracts.

For 2026-27, the Exhibit 10 maximum is reportedly $91,000. Teams cannot simply waive a player with a guaranteed salary above that limit and then re-sign him to a two-way deal. Under the conditions described in the report, the player also cannot join that team’s G League affiliate.

Previously, teams had more flexibility to waive a player with a partially guaranteed contract and bring him back on a two-way deal. The restrictions make that option less reliable.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, teams must make difficult decisions before the deadline rather than keeping players around while they consider their options.

2. Second-apron penalties

The second salary apron is reportedly set at $221.686 million for the 2026-27 season. Teams that cross this threshold face several restrictions, including limits on combining player salaries in trades, using trade exceptions, and managing future draft picks.

These rules make it harder for teams above the apron to make roster changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

For teams close to the limit, carrying an extra standard contract or keeping a player on a non-guaranteed deal can add to their financial burden. Cutting a player can help them stay below the threshold and avoid further restrictions.

3. Daily salary costs

The timing of a waiver can also affect how much a team owes a player.

When a player is waived close to opening night, the 48-hour waiver process can extend into the regular season. Depending on the contract, the team may owe salary for those days.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is why Saturday was such an important date. Making cuts early gave teams a better chance of clearing players before the regular season began and avoiding additional costs.

For teams close to the luxury tax or salary aprons, even a small amount of extra salary can matter.

Some teams still have decisions to make

Not every team could finish its roster moves on Saturday. For players with guaranteed contracts, the timing of a waiver does not change the salary the team owes. Whether the player is waived Saturday, Sunday, or Monday, the guaranteed amount remains the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers are a good example. They have more than 15 players on guaranteed standard contracts and are exploring trades rather than waiving a player and absorbing the salary. Dalton Knecht is reportedly among the players who could be moved.

According to Siegel, the Lakers have spoken with several teams, including the Bulls and Jazz, and have also held talks with the Bucks. The Grizzlies face a similar situation.

Miami’s Nick Richards is another example of how contract details can affect roster decisions. His $3.1 million salary becomes fully guaranteed if he remains on the roster on opening night, unless the terms are changed. The Heat must weigh the basketball value of keeping him against the financial cost.

What happens to the waived players?

The next step will be different for each player.

Many will clear waivers and join G League teams. According to Heavy‘s coverage of the Raptors, several of Toronto’s waived players could join the Raptors 905 if no other team claims them.

Some players already have expected destinations. The Lakers’ two cuts and Golden State’s Dalen Terry, for example, were waived with potential G League landing spots in place.

Others will have a tougher road ahead. Veterans such as Kevin Knox and former first-round picks such as Dariq Whitehead must now look for another team with an available roster spot and enough salary flexibility to sign them.

So, the latest round of cuts shows how much NBA financial rules affect decisions at the end of the roster. Teams are not only evaluating talent; they are also managing contract guarantees, salary limits, and waiver deadlines.

With the second apron and waiver rules putting more pressure on front offices, large roster cuts before opening night could become a regular part of the NBA calendar.