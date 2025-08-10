$11.7B Businessman’s Team Leaves Luka Doncic in Trouble as He Faces Grim Reality

Slovenia packed Stozice Arena to the rafters on a Friday night. It wasn’t just another warm-up match. It was Luka Doncic’s long-awaited return to his home floor. New body, with a new contract, but the same swagger. The arena was over packed with fans taking over the stands, some even rocking Lakers 77 jerseys, with others holding handmade signs with “Luka 2.0” scribbled across them in bold markers. But even before tip-off, there was a quiet sense of unease, not about Luka, but about who wasn’t walking out of the tunnel with him.

Slovenians were without two of their most important pieces, Vlatko Cancar and Josh Nebo. The absence wasn’t just felt on the court, but hung in the air like a fog. The problem? They didn’t opt out, but were blocked from playing. And the decision, whether politely spun or not, led right back to one man: $11.7 billion businessman and Olimpia Milano owner, Giorgio Armani.

Armani’s club, Olimpia Milano, refused to release Cancar and Nebo for EuroBasket preparations, citing concerns over their recovery from injuries. The official statement from club GM Christos Stavropoulos was polished and diplomatic: “In agreement with them, a procedure for their gradual return to action will be implemented to safeguard principally their health and long-term competitiveness.” But that version doesn’t line up with what Luka Doncic told local press. “The Lakers allowed me to play, but Milano doesn’t,” Doncic said. “It should always be the player’s decision.” And Luka’s statement lit up Slovenian media like wildfire.

National team president Matej Erjavec later explained that Nebo had initially wanted to play, until Olimpia told him, point-blank: “You won’t play.” The Slovenian federation even presented a counter-medical opinion, but the club held firm. National coach Aleksandar Sekulic was blunter: “There was pressure from the club, so both had to withdraw.” Slovenia, already a team with limited depth, lost two of its only EuroLeague-level players outside of Doncic and Klemen Prepelic. With them, Slovenia had hope, while without them, Luka was left to shoulder the full load.

Yet, Luka still came out firing. In his first game since the Lakers’ playoff exit, he posted 19 points in just 24 minutes. He was lean, confident, and crafty as ever. He dropped step-back threes, whipped no-look passes, and even got under the skin of Germany’s Isaac Bonga. But Germany was just too deep.

The grim reality of Luka’s lone battle

This wasn’t supposed to be a measuring stick game; it was a friendly and warm-up. But in a sold-out home arena filled with expectations, it quickly became a reality check. Slovenia, without Cancar and Nebo, looked like a team clinging to its last thread of competitiveness, and Germany looked like a medal favorite. Even without Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis, and Maodo Lo, the reigning World Cup champions had Franz Wagner, David Kramer, and a squad full of NBA and EuroLeague talent. They played physical, dominated the glass, and exposed Slovenia’s biggest flaw: size and athleticism.

Wagner went 7-of-10 for 18 points in just 17 minutes, likewise, Kramer dropped 18. Germany led by as much as 18 points and won comfortably, 103–89. Doncic had just two practices with the team. He still led all scorers, but it wasn’t enough. The difference in depth was glaring. While Wagner checked out early after a clean shift, Luka was forced to go full throttle from the start. The Germans trapped him out of pick-and-rolls, doubled him relentlessly, and dared anyone else to beat them.

Slovenia’s next friendlies, against Germany again and then Lithuania, won’t get easier. And when EuroBasket officially begins on August 27, they’ll be tossed into a brutal Group D featuring France, Israel, Belgium, Iceland, and host Poland. While Giorgio Armani didn’t suit up for Germany, he wasn’t even in the arena. But his fingerprints were all over Slovenia’s loss. His club’s decision, whether framed as concern or control, stripped Slovenia of its core and left Doncic carrying a nation’s hopes with limited help.

The $165 million man from L.A. gave fans a show. The Lakers star looks ready for the season. But in Europe, under the national spotlight, he’s fighting with one arm tied behind his back. And with the EuroBasket opener just weeks away, the stakes are rising. This isn’t just about pride anymore; for Doncic, it’s about survival.