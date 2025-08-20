Emotional Ayesha Curry Called “Bullsh*t” on Stephen Curry’s Excuse for Not Saying I Love You

Back in 2008, the world was a different place. Even more complex for the lanky kid named Stephen Curry, who wanted to rewind on Davidson’s fate after the NCAA Regional Finals loss. Yet, he found comfort; he was shy or maybe just scared to admit it, but Ayesha Curry turned into his safe haven. Now again, the perfect couple’s perfect love story didn’t have a perfect kickstart. Because, well, when someone says “I love you,” you’ve got to say it back, otherwise end the story. But silence and shock? Where did that come from?

Recently, Ayesha joined Alexandra Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Thus, while talking about her family and relationships, of course, the topic of her husband popped up. How could you ever bypass a conversation around Steph? So, a curious Alex wanted to know who said “I love you” first. “Me,” Ayesha confessed.

“I 100% said I love you first. I was visiting him at school and getting ready to leave to go back to my mom’s house; I said it, and he didn’t say it back. He just stared at me, and my eyes started to well up. He was like, ‘Can I please explain?’ And I’m like, ‘Okay,'” she kept narrating. Meanwhile, Alex caught her reaction instantly, almost like she’d cracked a secret code. She teased that in love, Steph turned into this cool storm, the kind that says “Okay, mhm, let me know” with ice in his voice and fire in his eyes.

“He’s like, ‘I said I love you to somebody in the past and I didn’t mean it. And I regret it. I just want to be sure that when I say it again, you know that I mean it.’ And in the moment, I was like, ‘Bulls—,'” Ayesha Curry shared. It looks like she didn’t believe in what her husband told her as a 19-year-old college student. “But now obviously I realize he was serious,” Ayesha ultimately confessed.

So maybe there was another time Steph chose to confess his love to his wife back in 2008. He didn’t want to play too hard; he just wanted to be sure that Ayesha Curry was the one for him. And well, just like his magical three-pointers that send ripples in the world of basketball, his love confession was magical and absolutely spot on.

Ayesha Curry shared the story of Stephen Curry finally admitting his feelings to her

In 2003, sparks quietly flickered when Stephen and Ayesha crossed paths at a church youth group in Charlotte. Years later, destiny pulled them back together in Los Angeles, and love wasted no time. Their first date felt like a movie reel—wax figures at Madame Tussauds, chai lattes on Hollywood Boulevard, and the kind of magic that never forgets its beginning. But before all of this came the Warriors legend’s confession.

It took Will Smith’s 7 Pounds watch party to bring out the lover boy! “A few like a month later, we’re sitting watching 7 Pounds. And when they say, ‘The human heart, 7 lb,’ he literally—my whole family’s in the room by the way, sitting watching this movie—he leans over in my ear and he’s like, ‘I love you,'” Ayesha Curry shared. “And I’m like happy, but I’m also like, ‘What? What are you doing? Sitting next to my uncle? What are you doing? What’s happening?'”

A flustered Ayesha then had to get up and take a lap around because, well, well, what just happened? Surprisingly, Steph didn’t follow her. Instead, “after the movie was over, we went in my uncle’s elevator and we were making out in there. Good. It was great,” she added. And yes, the rest is history, as the saying goes! The couple got married in 2011 and welcomed their firstborn, Riley, in 2012. Now, they’re a big family of 6, thriving in love and laughter.

Love stories rarely come with playbooks, yet Steph and Ayesha wrote theirs in pure chaos and charm. From a teary-eyed “I love you” to a movie night whisper beside Uncle Carl, every beat felt messy but magical. And while Steph made his shot count, Ayesha turned into a powerhouse—balancing family, building empires, and proving her love story shines both on and off the court.