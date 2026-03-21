Emotional Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Message to Father Recovering From Medical Procedure After Knicks-Nets: “Had a Long Day”

For Karl-Anthony Towns, the toughest part of the night was over long before the Knicks’ nail-biting win against the Nets was decided. The team had to strive past its fourth-quarter woes. But their difficulties couldn’t compare to Karl-Anthony Towns’ sacrifice. The Knicks center wasn’t sure he would suit up tonight against their city rivals.

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In his postgame comments, Towns revealed his father suffered a medical emergency. The six-time All-Star only left his father’s side to play tonight. Karl Towns Sr. encouraged his son to help the Knicks. So, after the game, KAT offered his father only praise and strength.

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“I’ve had a very long day. I’ve had a long day yesterday, I had a very long day today. I wasn’t with the team. I was taking care of my family. I showed up just to play. I wanted to play for my teammates. I wanted to be here for them. My dad was on the same time with the little strength he had. He wanted me to come play. Shoutout to my pops man, love you man,’ said Karl-Anthony Towns.

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Towns displayed incredible mental resolve to be a pivotal factor behind the Knicks’ win. The sharpshooting center added a game-high 26 points and 15 rebounds in the one-point victory over the Nets. He was drained by the end of the night. Not only was it a physical affair, but Towns had practically no rest before he arrived at the arena today.

It did result in him missing two free throws with five seconds remaining. “I damn sure know he didn’t want to see me do those two free throws like that. So we will talk about it later,” Karl-Anthony Towns said. However, the 30-year-old demonstrated ample fortitude and courage by showing up and playing his heart out.

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He couldn’t get his father’s health out of his mind. At the same time, Karl-Anthony Towns knew he would be watching. That in itself was the catalyst behind his inspired performance.

This moment carries profound weight for Towns, who tragically lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to COVID-19 complications in April 2020 after a prolonged and heartbreaking battle. The experience left an indelible mark on him and his family- his father also contracted the virus but recovered, and a new health scare involving his remaining parent understandably intensified the emotional toll.

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Towns’ decision to leave his father’s side only to play, at his father’s urging, shows a deep sense of duty and resilience forged through prior loss.

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Knicks work their way to win over the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets may have lost 52 games before facing the Knicks. But city rivalry doesn’t take standings into consideration. This was a battle to claim New York. The Nets answered the bell by forcing 10 Knicks turnovers in the first half and creating a 13-point advantage. Mike Brown admitted Brooklyn’s game plan was far superior on the night.

“They were extremely physical from the beginning of the game, and it impacted us. [Nets coach] Jordi Fernandez outcoached me; they outplayed us in a lot of areas. We were just able to find a way to get a win,” said the Knicks head coach.

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The team survived despite shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc and allowing 20 fast break points. Aside from Towns’ emphatic performance, OG Anunoby came up big in the second half. The Knicks wing shot 6-9 from the field, opening the doors for a Knicks comeback. As scrappy as the affair was, the Knicks took that slight chance.

They answered to the Nets’ physicality. Their rim pressure gave them a slight free-throw advantage. It allowed the Knicks to offset a poor shooting night. But Brown and the team know such performances aren’t acceptable with the playoffs only weeks away.

The victory preserves the Knicks’ hold on the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference (currently at 46-25 after the win), maintaining a comfortable cushion over the chasing Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic while securing home-court advantage in a potential first-round matchup.

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In a tightly contested East led by the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics, every hard-fought result like this bolsters New York’s positioning amid the stretch run.

But at the end of it all, it was crucial to walk away with a win. That’s exactly what Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks managed to do. Not all wins can be convincing. At times, you have to go through the mud. The Knicks just showed a willingness to do so. That’s a big positive to take away from this game.

They competed despite falling into deep trouble early on.