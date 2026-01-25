Emotional Luka Doncic Reveals Difference in Second Return to Dallas With Touching Confession

Walking back into American Airlines Center is likely never going to feel routine for Luka Doncic. The blockbuster trade last season that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers still ripples through the league. Now, as he returned to face off against the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic had a lot to say about the experience and the emotions that came with it.

“There’s always going to be emotions,” Doncic told reporters after beating the Mavs, 116-110. “I was happy to be back here… I really appreciate how they cheer for me when I was introduced, and it was always, always going to be a special place for me.”

Doncic emphatically expressed how happy he was to be back in Dallas, even stopping by his old house and seeing his cars, a reminder of how rooted his life used to be. The reception from the crowd stood out, as was expected, and the appreciation lingered. The tone was a clear contrast from his first return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in April last year, the night was much heavier, with Doncic sitting on the Lakers‘ bench, eyes red and tears flowing, as the tribute video played, and the game that followed was less about basketball and more about closure for both the city and the star. This time, Doncic’s emotions were easier dealt with.

“It was still emotions, trust me, but a little bit better, a little bit easier for me,” he told reporters when asked about how he felt the second time around. “I still got a lot of friends here, players, some other people. So, I’m happy to be back a little bit.”

Still the competitor in him didn’t take tonight off. Doncic reiterated that he wants to win every game regardless of the opponent, and regardless of the history between him and the Mavs, the goal didn’t change when the ball tipped off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic Delivers as Los Angeles Lakers Erase Deficit vs Dallas Mavericks

Dallas didn’t need a reminder of what Luka Doncic can do, but he gave them a showcase regardless. The Slovenian star poured in 12 points in the opening quarter, knocking down two threes to become the youngest player in NBA history to hit 1,500 career three-pointers. His rhythm helped the Lakers jump out to a 37-28 lead and extended it to as much as 14 by the second quarter, carrying a 65-52 advantage into halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket between Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) and forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The game started to flip after the break. Dallas came out fighting hard, going on a 18-4 run to start the second half, using pace and physicality to overwhelm the Lakers. Cooper Flagg knocked down a floater to give the Mavs their first lead of the half, and a 35-14 third quarter gave the Mavs an 87-79 lead heading into the final period.

LA saved their best for last. Down 15 midway through the fourth, the Lakers’ trio of Doncic, LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura led a 27-9 scoring run to cap off the game, closing the door with a sequence containing an and-one three, crafty foul-drawing, and Doncic taking a charge against Flagg.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished the game with 33 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, snapping the Mavs’ four-game winning streak, and rising to 4-0 against his former team.