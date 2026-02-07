Emotional Ty Lue Breaks Silence on Ivica Zubac Trade, Reveals Behind-the-Scenes of Clippers’ Decision

For an NBA head coach, trades are usually part of the job. For Tyronn Lue, this one felt different. When the LA Clippers decided to move longtime center Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline, it wasn’t just another roster adjustment. It was the loss of a player Lue had trusted and leaned on for years.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The deal that sent Zubac and Kobe Brown to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, and multiple draft picks was framed as a necessary basketball move. But for Lue, it carried a personal weight far beyond X’s and O’s, as the Clippers coach finally opened up about how difficult the decision truly was.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean, super tough,” Lue said when asked about losing a player who had been with him since he started coaching the Clippers in 2020. “I saw Zu grow from day one, from not playing the fourth quarters to winning games down the stretch and being a part, a big part of what we did offensively and defensively every single night, and so to lose a guy like Zu of his stature, what he stood for, even off the floor as a person, it’s tough.”

Zubac was one of the longest-serving players on the Clippers roster, along with Kawhi Leonard. While the Clippers might have decided to go into a different direction, it’s not hard to imagine the toll it can take on the locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clippers’ midseason decision to move long-time center Ivica Zubac echoes another bold swing from a contender.​ Back in 2011, the Boston Celtics traded Kendrick Perkins to the Thunder for Jeff Green and Nenad Krstic while chasing another title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Boston wanted more athleticism and a healthier core, even if it meant breaking up a trusted defensive anchor.​ The Clippers are taking a similar gamble with Zubac, who has held down their middle since 2019 and was averaging 14.4 points and 11 rebounds on 61% shooting this season.

Now, with Kawhi Leonard headlining a play-in push after James Harden’s move to Cleveland, they are prioritizing youth, flexibility, and long-term upside over proven interior stability, just as Boston once did, for better or worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And a lot of people in the organization yesterday were crying,” Lue said. “It was a tough day for us, an emotional day. And you hate to see yourself lose a player like that, and so it was a tough day.”

While Ivica Zubac’s trade makes sense for the Indiana Pacers, especially his fit alongside Tyrese Haliburton, it’s hard to understand the Clippers’ reasoning for letting him go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does the Clippers’ decision to trade Ivica Zubac make sense?

The Clippers were arguably the hottest team in the league, which makes their decision to trade Ivica Zubac all the more puzzling. Moving one of their most essential players in the middle of a strong run signals something deeper than a simple roster tweak. Unless the front office is quietly shifting toward a rebuild, the trade suggests a surprising willingness to step back from a season that had been trending in the right direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zubac had been improving and had not even reached the ceiling of his growth. Even if the Clippers were trying to rebuild, having a 28-year-old veteran like Zubac doesn’t necessarily hurt their plan. Moreover, over the next two seasons, the Pacers would have to pay just over $20 million and $21 million to the big man. Giving away a big man who could easily be worth $30 million appears to be a bad deal for the Clippers.

While the timing of the move is questionable, the return the Clippers received does have clear logic. In addition to acquiring Bennedict Mathurin – a high-level young talent – they added first-round picks in 2026 and 2029, assets that could play a major role in reshaping the franchise.

Those picks signal an eye toward the future and a gradual transition away from the Kawhi Leonard era. The catch is that the 2026 selection is protected; the Clippers only receive it if it falls between picks 5 and 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with those long-term benefits, the decision still feels rushed. Zubac was valuable to both their current playoff push and any potential rebuild, making him a player who fit either direction.