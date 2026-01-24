“Emotionally Reeling” Warriors Receive Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update as Weather Hazard Alters Plans

Nothing has been going right for the Golden State Warriors this week. Star forward Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL tear when the team finally started turning things around, and now, forward Jonathan Kuminga has gone out with an injury following a strong start after making his way back into head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation. Now, the team finally gets an update on his status.

“[Kuminga] had the left ankle wrapped up, but he said it was the knee that was scarier to him,” ESPN‘s Anthony Slater reported on The Association. “It freaked him out a little bit, but he got back there with the doctors. At this point, they’ve ruled anything structural out.”

Slater continued, explaining that from the replay, Kuminga highlighted the fact that the initial ankle tweak looked normal, but the hyperextension of the left knee was the real issue. Right now, after being seen limping after the arena, there’s no solid return date in mind, but thankfully, Slater explained that it “seemed like it’s going to be a short-term thing.”

Kuminga had played exceptionally well after returning to the rotation, logging 20 points on 70% shooting as well as five rebounds against the Toronto Raptors, as well as a 10-point performance in nine minutes against the Dallas Mavericks with a monstrous +18 in the plus/minus column.

Unfortunately, his night was cut short after a drive went wrong, leading to him being ruled out that night after halftime. After Butler went down with injury, Kuminga has stepped into the inside-scoring role well, and his loss hurts an interior-lacking Warriors team particularly hard.

This complicates forward’s future as well. For weeks, it was expected that he would be traded come February, and that explosion had only boosted his value. However, the injury has effectively frozen any trade before he is able to return.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, that’s not where their troubles end.

Weather, Injuries, and a Golden State Warriors Team Searching for Answers

As if their on-court struggles following Jonathan Kuminga’s injury wasn’t enough, the Golden State Warriors’ current road trip has been complicated by factors completely out of their control. Due to a severe winter storm in Dallas that is expected to result in up to half an inch of ice, the team had to move their flight plan up by four hours, completely scrambling their plans.

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center.

“They had to fly early this morning to Minnesota, and they arrive in Minnesota,” Slater reported. “It’s minus 12 degrees here. They’re about to spend five days here in that cold. You know, generally the mindset of the team, I’d say emotionally they’re reeling.”

That disruption matters now more than it usually would. Just yesterday, we saw superstar Stephen Curry admitting the team is still coming to terms with losing Butler for the rest of the season. Head coach Steve Kerr has to change his rotations yet again after finally finding a solid starting group, going 12-4 in their recent stretch after solidifying Butler, Curry, Draymond Green, Moses Moody, and Quentin Post.

Now, as the team is surrounded by the cold, they need to yet again search for answers as their season continues heading towards jeopardy.