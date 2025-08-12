Emotions Run High as Stephen Curry’s Wife & Children Share Touching Moment at WNBA Game

It completely makes sense when Stephen Curry pulls up at Chase Center for a Valkyries game night. After all, the Golden Boy of the Bay has given his heart, soul, and loyalty to the city and its people. Throughout the offseason, the 37-year-old showed up in his known arena without the usual 30. Instead, dressed in casuals, sitting low-key among the crowd, he cheered on the Golden State’s WNBA team. But Ayesha? She seems to divide her loyalty between two cities.

The 23-year-old Los Angeles Sparks forward, Cameron Brink, is someone very dear to the Curry household. She is Steph’s god-sister. And stories tell that both Curry brothers have treated Sydel and Cameron with protective eyes. To a point where they almost perked their ears every time the girls mentioned ‘dates’ or ‘dating’.

Now, on Monday, the Sparks met with the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. It was a night when Cameron shone as one of the brightest stars. And in the crowd, Stephen Curry’s wife and children, Riley, Ryan, and Canon, cheered on alongside Brink’s mum and Steph’s godmother, Michelle Bain-Brink.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a moment filled with emotions and sentiment, Riley, the Curry couple’s firstborn and now 13 years old, hugged Michelle. Ryan seemed next in line, and Canon stood beside them as Ayesha also watched and lived in the moment. Michelle Bain-Brink took her IG Story to share the photo with a heartfelt caption: “Where did the babies go 🥺❤️.” And she also tagged Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

You see, every game that Brink has been playing since late July this year feels like a comeback meant for the history books. The former Stanford star’s rookie dreams hit a brutal wall when a left knee injury on June 18, 2024, sidelined her mid-season. The Sparks picked Brink second overall, but a knee injury shattered her Olympic hopes for Paris in an instant. A rookie’s rise paused, leaving fans holding their breath for a comeback.

Therefore, every game she’ll play moving forward, Cameron will always have an extra set of support. Not just Stephen Curry and his siblings, but his family, wife, and children would surely be there to cheer on. And who knows, we might get more such emotionally endearing moments in every WNBA game?

Are Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink related to each other?

Stephen Curry and WNBA star Cameron Brink share no blood, but their families are intertwined through godparent bonds that feel closer than many siblings. Stephen’s godparents are Cameron’s parents, Greg and Michelle Brink. In return, Cameron’s godparents are Stephen’s parents, Dell and Sonya Curry. This connection makes Cameron Stephen’s goddaughter and links her tightly to his brother, Seth, and sister, Sydel—a family formed through choice and love of basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The roots run deeper than godparent titles. It all started at Virginia Tech, where both sets of parents were students. The dads suited up for the men’s basketball team while the moms bonded as roommates. This shared past turned family friends into lifelong supporters. Basketball may be the game, but family and friendship wrote the real playbook for Stephen and Cameron’s close-knit crew.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When family ties go beyond blood, magic happens. Stephen, Ayesha, and their kids share courtside cheers and heartfelt moments with Cameron and Michelle Brink, proving godparenthood is the ultimate slam dunk. From Virginia Tech roots to emotional hugs, their bond is basketball’s heart beating loud and clear. As Cameron fights back from injury, the Curry clan’s love fuels every play—because in this game, family always wins.