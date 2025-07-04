“End Is Near”: LeBron James’ Latest Post Convinces Fans Over Retirement Plan Amid Lakers Uncertainty

LeBron’s golf swing has entered the chat—and so has LeGolf. No debates. No disclaimers. NBA fans are at it again, crowning the King with yet another Le-title. It started with LeGM when he stirred trade rumors. Then came LeFather as he soaked in moments with Bronny and Bryce. Now? A club in hand, a smirk on his face, and a backswing smoother than his fadeaway. Call it commitment. Call it comedy. Either way, the Le-legacy just got greener.

Well, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst had predicted Bron’s offseason scenes. He said, “Earlier, we had Shams and Ramona talk about how Giannis was just chilling and watching the offseason. I am told LeBron’s just chilling and watching the offseason.” And that’s true. Currently, the LA Lakers superstar is soaking in the off-season hues in Akron. Keeping aside all the trade rumors and league worries like dirty laundry, Bron has a new side quest, or maybe, a main quest for the future. Who knows?

Most importantly, with a cigar in his mouth, a white cap, shorts, and a pinstriped tee, the basketball legend posed to take a shot. Day 2 of his ‘Golf Day Out’ with friends, and he’s not missing a single beat. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram, made sure everyone knew what he is up to these days.

He captioned: “Day 2 of officially trying this ⛳️🏌🏾 out! Boy o Boy it’s a mind f— to say the least! But I think I enjoy that part of it a lot! Haha! 🤷🏾‍♂️. Got a long a– way to go at this sport and I’ll still be some 💩 but hey it’s a great time out there! @teamswish asked me for a vid so here you go my guy! Slid 4 is so funny to me! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @siancotton_ @rometrav @ernieramos @chillwill03 @smallzthevillain when we going back out there?? LET’S GO!!!”

Simply put, the four-time champion is following Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and many sports stars like them who never shy away from their love for golf. And for most of these retired icons, the elite sport seems like the perfect post-retirement activity.

Thus, this move from LeBron has sparked concerns among NBA fans who now feel the inevitable is near. Gone are the days when you hope that Bron will be on the floor next season. Because, well, Savannah James has also asked him to retire next season, at least that’s what LeBron claimed not too long ago. Therefore, when Akron’s hometown hero shared his golf tale, fans couldn’t help but fill the comment section with one message.

LeBron James’s newfound love has triggered retirement concerns among fans

“End is near,” one of the fans commented under LeBron James‘s post. Well, it might seem like a stretch now, but you cannot say these worries popped up overnight. Besides, the trade rumors after signing his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season have sparked more speculations. There might be a small possibility that the Akron Hammer won’t end his career in LA. But at the same time, these are just speculations, to be fair.

“This that I’m getting ready for retirement sport 😂” feels poetic—and maybe prophetic. LeBron just wrapped his 22nd NBA season, logging nearly 60,000 combined minutes, the most in league history. He’s 40, healing an MCL injury, and just signed a deal that might be his last. Now he’s swapping step-backs for sand traps. Add in Savannah’s subtle nudge to retire, and yeah—the golf course looks like a soft landing strip.

Another fan wrote: “This is really officially the start to the final chapter of the 🐐 NBA Career 🤦🏿‍♂️” LeBron James is entering his 23rd season, surpassing Vince Carter’s record. And while retirement remains a mystery and a bubble nightmare for many, a rumored four-team trade including the Cavs seems to have popped up for the superstar. But again, all of this, retirement speculations and trade rumors, are just empty words unless something happens for real.

“You know you about to retire when you start golfing 😮‍💨🥴” hits different when legends keep proving it right. MJ made it his second home. Peyton Manning found peace on the green. Tony Romo turned pro with a swing. Even Reggie Bush and Andy Murray traded sweat for silence. Golf whispers what jerseys scream louder—when greatness slows down, it often walks toward eighteen holes.

Lastly, someone wrote: “This man is soft launching retirement 😭😭.” And we all feel it. The cap’s on, the swing’s mid-air, and the cigar’s lit like it’s a sendoff party. One Instagram post at a time, LeBron might be easing us into a future without him. No biggie. Just peaceful greens, dad jokes, and silence louder than Staples on ring night.

LeBron James’s swing might be louder than his silence. While fans refresh trade alerts, he’s teeing up life beyond the paint. One post, one puff, one pinstripe at a time, the King feels closer to the 18th hole than the fourth quarter. Maybe it’s just golf. Maybe it’s a goodbye in disguise. Either way, something iconic is brewing—and it smells like fresh grass and final chapters.