“End of an Era”: Prayers Pour In as Steve Kerr, Warriors Mourn the Death of 78-YO Rock Legend

2026 claimed a legend already. A musician and cultural icon, Bob Weir passed away on January 10. He was 78. The Grateful Dead co-founder’s influence transcended music, penetrating even sports. It was not only his close friend, Bill Walton who represented Deadheads. Weir’s influence defined the Bay Area culture and was seen through its sports teams, especially the Golden State Warriors.

Bob Weir was born in San Francisco and built his entire legacy here, creating San Francisco’s very own sound. He overcame a long battle with cancer but succumbed to underlying complications from it.

As San Francisco is in a state of quiet reflection, the Warriors honored the king of psychedelic rock. Ahead of the game against the Atlanta Hawks in Chase Center, Steve Kerr made a poignant statement about Weir.

“I want to offer condolences to Bob Weir’s family on behalf of the organization,” Kerr said before Sunday’s game. “We’re gonna have a moment of silence for him today. Obviously, a legendary figure from right here in San Francisco. It’s a sad day, end of an era, and we honor his life today.”

As Kerr stated, the Warriors held a moment of profound silence for Weir before tip-off. The spectators at Chase Center joined in the tribute.

Most of the players and Kerr himself wouldn’t meet the definition of a Deadhead. But Weir’s impact on the team was palppable through their tribute.

Bob Weir’s relationship with the Bay is celebrated by the Warriors

At tonight’s press conference, Steve Kerr was honest that his psychedelic rock credentials are nonexistent. “I wouldn’t consider myself a Deadhead,” Kerr said. “Probably my biggest connection was reading ‘Season of the Witch’ last year and understanding the roots of kind of the history of San Francisco and what a big role here in the Bay Area.”

But his connection to the Grateful Dead comes from Luke Walton, his assistant coach and the son of the late great Bill Walton. The Blazers legend, of course, brought Deadhead culture into the NBA but also shared a personal friendship with Weir.

This loss would also hit close for Luke Walton as Kerr said, “Watching Bill Walton over the years and seeing his devotion to the band and the connection that they had. And having Luke Walton here on our staff, really getting an understanding of Bill’s love for the band and how much the band meant to not only Bill but to so many others.”

Weir has performed at least twice in the Chase Center. He performed the nationl anthem for the Giants and 49ers. But he didn’t attend his first Warriors game until the 2022 playoff series against the Nuggets and Warriors. “You can practice all you want, but it’s a matter of those guys feeling each other,” Weir said that time. “That kind of culture you don’t see all that often in sports in general. They wordlessly know where to find each other.”

While he was busy taking pictures with Stephen Curry and the others, fans couldn’t look away from the rock royalty. It was moments when Weir was around Dub Nation did the love San Francisco had for him was visible. Kerr wanted the team to celebrate that connection as much as the legend himself.

“I think that’s the biggest thing,” Kerr said tonight. “Just understanding the history of the band right here in the city. Knowing how much that has meant to people in the Bay.”

The void that Bob Weir leaves in the Bay won’t be filled. The Grateful Dead community and the Warriors organisation ara united in the sentiment that the music never stops, but the silence left by Bob Weir’s loss will be felt long after the final notes fade.