“Enough Is Enough”: Stephen A. Smith Responds to Jaylen Brown After Celtics Star Calls Out ESPN

It’s round 200-something of the explosive feud between veteran ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. It’s now reached a boiling point on Wednesday night. After weeks of bubbling tension following the Celtics’ disappointing postseason exit, Brown called out ESPN and SAS specifically during his trip to France. Smith has officially fired back at the All-Star forward, escalating this war of words.

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Smith posted a blunt warning on his X page: “Enough Is Enough! Jaylen Brown, I Accept Your Challenge.” Accompanying it was the clip from last night’s episode of Straight Shooter, in which he responded directly and aggressively to Jaylen Brown calling him and his colleagues “unethical.”

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“He’s getting on my last damn nerve, I ain’t going to lie,” Smith fired back on his show. “I mean, he’s so full of s–t I want to throw up. Suddenly we’re unethical? Because we’re telling you how your comments came across? No wonder your a– is in France. You can’t deal with the heat here in America and justify the way that you’ve acted since you got bounced out of the playoffs. Nobody’s done anything to you, Jaylen Brown.”

And that was just the less explicit part. As always, Smith is not taking the public slight lying down. He unleashed an unfiltered retort that didn’t even spare Brown’s Twitch streams.

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Calling Brown “soft” for his response, Smith challenged with a somewhat hilarious flex.

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“You’re welcome to come to the show. I can’t talk about the dungeon you in. I’ll show you what a studio’s supposed to look like. I got one… You want to talk s— about me… name a time and place, bro. Name the time, not place. We’re going to do it my set because I ain’t coming to that dungeon.”

We’ll see if JB flies out of France straight into Smith’s show for a direct confrontation. Because neither the ESPN frontman nor the Celtics superstar is willing to back down.

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Jaylen Brown slaps ESPN and Stephen A. Smith with ‘unethical’ label

It stemmed from a seemingly harmless Twitch livestream last month, where Jaylen Brown reflected on the Celtics’ roller-coaster 2025–26 season from his ‘dungeon.’ Despite Boston blowing a 3-1 series lead and getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers, the underrated forward showed positivity.

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“I’m so proud of this group and the way we played. I wish we trusted that style of play a little bit more, and playoffs kind of shifted our rotations and what we wanted to do. But I’m so proud, and it was my favorite year of my basketball career.”

Brown indeed enjoyed a stellar individual campaign, averaging a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists. He even emerged as a potential upset in the MVP race for carrying the team that was written off at the start.

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But their inability to defend that 2024 title didn’t match Brown’s ‘favorite’ label. Critics like Stephen A. Smith immediately questioned how a championship-caliber team that lost its first-round matchup could be considered a favorite season.

“This is his favorite year?” Smith said in May. “You got knocked out in the first round. The Celtics, one of the top two if not most storied franchises in the history of basketball, lost a 3-1 lead for the first time in its history.”

SAS especially underlined Brown’s co-star Jayson Tatum’s torn Achilles.

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“The year that Tatum was down with an Achilles tear is your favorite year?”

Smith previously went as far as telling Brown to “go on vacation” unless he was actively angling for a trade out of Boston. That reinforced the narrative that the Celtics want to trade Brown because of his spate of off-court comments.

Brown addressed the media’s pushback on those comments while speaking at the Sport Beach event in Cannes, France.

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“The leader behind that was ESPN. ESPN is unethical, and Stephen A. Smith is the head face of that,” Brown declared.

Brown defended his controversial outlook by revealing that the Celtics’ locker room was completely aligned on the true meaning behind his words.

“The organization, the players, they were all in agreement. They all knew what I meant by that.”

So now Smith is mad about that narrative. In Stephen A. fashion, he’s invited Brown to duke it out in his studio, his turf. Your move, JB.