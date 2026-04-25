Eric Collins Under Fire for Jayson Tatum Comment During 76ers–Celtics: “Nothing Ever Bad Happens”

As we’ve come to see from Taylor Rooks’ reaction yesterday, the intensity of the playoffs is sweeping over the NBA on Prime team. But while fans found Rooks’ celebration over the Hawks’ game-winner cute, her colleague is striking as a tad tone-deaf. Eric Collins has always been an acquired taste when it came to hearing his random quips over a game. For some Philadelphia 76ers followers, they were benign comedy. Sometimes, like it did for Jayson Tatum’s fans today, they don’t land. Like this specific statement he made during the second quarter.

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“Nothing bad ever happens to Tatum.” – Eric Collins, April 24, Game 3.

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With less than five minutes in the quarter, the Boston Celtics are up 43-38, Tatum went for a layup when Collins said that sentence. Apart from Tatum missing, which arguably constitutes something ‘bad,’ he’s saying that about a player who almost a year to the date, tore his Achilles. That’s the very definition of ‘bad,’ and it happened to him.

Collins said a lot of wild things tonight. Hornets fans, where he used to work before the 2025-26 season, might be used to his witticisms. This one though was a tad tone-deaf and insensitive at best.

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Collins might not know it but he’s caused a social media storm over his playoff commentary. The comment immediately drew sharp criticism from fans and analysts alike, given that Tatum is currently playing through his first postseason since a devastating Achilles rupture in May 2025.

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Celtics nation has been on pins and needles through the 10 months Jayson Tatum has been rehabbing one of the worst sports injuries one can possibly face. His road to recovery was also documented on The Quiet Work in time with his return on March 6, 2026. Tatum, who defied medical odds to return for the 2026 stretch run, has been vocal about the mental and physical toll of his injury.

While Collins is known for his high-energy, viral-ready style, many felt this specific “joke” crossed a line into factual negligence.

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Fans couldn’t believe their ears after Eric Collins’ commentary

The immediate reaction after Eric Collins said that was disbelief. Many hopped online to verify through witnesses if they heard it right. Among them was Celtics insider Mark D’Amico, who posted, “Did I really just hear an announcer say, ‘Nothing bad ever happens to Tatum’?”

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After D’Amico said it, fans knew they had not misheard. Queries like, “Did anyone else catch Eric Collins say ‘nothing ever bad happens to Tatum'” turned into direct expressions of literal cringe: “Eric Collins literally said ‘Nothing bad ever happens to Tatum’ less than a year after he ruptured his Achilles LMFAO.”

The NBA on Prime account attempted to lean into Collins’ unique energy, highlighting another quip by posting, “So, the Nurse wants a second opinion. We’ll have the diagnosis when we return. Eric Collins is in rare form already on @primevideo 😮‍.” If this was something like Georgia native, Taylor Rooks, hyping the Atlanta Hawks, fans wouldn’t have minded. However, for a large portion of the Celtics faithful, the “rare form” felt more like a lapse in research.

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As the game progressed, the criticism of Collins’ broader humor began to mount. While some eccentric claims like “Luka Garza, second best Luka in the NBA” or his creative description of a Jaylen Brown and Derrick White fastbreak: “When Brown and White work like that together they call it ‘Tan,'” seemed to land, the Tatum remark remained a sore spot.

“Bad bad Tatum ‘joke’ by Eric Collins,” one viewer noted. Within seconds, a whole faction formed online questioning if his style was suited for the gravity of the playoffs. “Eric Collins is great for some high energy viral clips, but for an entire game…..rough,” an observer remarked.

Despite the heat, he had his supporters. In response to his wordplay about Nick Nurse seeking a “second opinion” on a call, one fan wrote, “‘The nurse wants a second opinion’ Eric Collins needs to call every game the rest of the postseason.”

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Still, the Boston community, that’s been on a year-long emotional rollercoaster, would prefer more awareness regarding player history. As Tatum continues his “miracle” comeback, the “nothing bad happens” narrative serves as a reminder of the disconnect that can sometimes exist between a viral broadcast moment and the reality of the athletes on the floor.