Erik Spoelstra Drops Nikola Jovic Injury Update After Heat-Raptors

Nikola Jovic was trying to make the most of his opportunity with the shorthanded Heat, as key players like Tyler Herro and Pelle Larsson were sidelined with injuries. What he didn’t expect was to meet the same fate. In Miami’s 106–96 loss to the Raptors, a scary moment unfolded in the first quarter when Jović, after being on the floor for just 12 seconds, came crashing down hard. He was soon ruled out for the rest of the game, eventually walking off the court with a brace on and a surprisingly big smile still on his face.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the game, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra addressed Jovic’s surprisingly calm reaction to the scary moment. “Yeah, crazy Serbian. I couldn’t believe he was smiling,” Spoelstra said. “He was laughing when we all went up to him. I think that was his way of just lightening. He probably saw the look in all of our faces. It was a hard fall, hopefully it looks like we dodged a bullet on that one.”

Spoelstra added that Jovic “came down really hard and split his elbow open. So it was bleeding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened with 3:38 left in the first quarter. Jovic pushed the break in transition after a pass from Jaime Jaquez Jr. and tried to finish strong at the rim. Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles met him in the air, forcing Jovic to adjust mid-flight. That adjustment threw him off balance, and he came down awkwardly, slamming to the floor.

Imago Nov 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) drives to the basket in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He stayed down for several moments, prompting immediate concern as the Heat medical staff rushed in and even brought out a stretcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Jovic got up on his own. With a large brace around his shoulder area, he walked off the court to a standing ovation, showing toughness despite the pain. The injury was later confirmed to be to his elbow, caused by the mid-air contact and the heavy landing, with his right arm taking most of the impact.

Spoelstra later shared a hopeful update. “The scan came back negative, which is a good thing, but that will be sore for a while. We are getting an MRI tomorrow to make sure there wasn’t anything else that we saw. But the bones are fine,” he said. “He lost all feeling in his hand because it was a massive stinger. But like I said, hopefully we dodged a bullet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

More updates are expected, but for now, it’s fair to assume Jovic could miss the next game as the team plays it safe.

Heat’s late struggles extend losing streak to five

The Miami Heat’s rough stretch continued Monday night, as they fell 106–96 to the Toronto Raptors at Kaseya Center. Jaime Jaquez Jr. carried the second unit, while Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell led the scoring charge. After a quiet first quarter, Powell caught fire early in the second, scoring eight points in three minutes. Bam and Powell finished with 20 points each, but it wasn’t enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto led 23–22 after the first before Miami grabbed a 52–46 halftime lead and stayed narrowly ahead for most of the night.

The game stayed tight through three quarters. Miami went into the fourth up 77–74 after closing the third on a 9–2 run. But that’s where things unraveled. The Raptors opened the final quarter with a 17–4 burst, jumping to a 91–81 lead with 7:31 left. From that point on, Miami was chasing. The Heat struggled to score quickly or get easy points, especially in transition.

Toronto’s size made it hard for Miami to score, and when the game got tight, the Heat couldn’t find easy points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami did make one last push, cutting the deficit to 100–96 with 1:28 remaining on two Powell free throws. But a failure to get stops, followed by the Heat’s 19th turnover, sealed the loss. Both teams were sloppy early, committing 11 turnovers each in the first half, and neither found much success in the paint, finishing with just 10 paint points apiece before halftime.

Toronto snapped its four-game skid, while Miami’s losing streak stretched to five.