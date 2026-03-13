Erik Spoelstra Fires Back at Bam Adebayo Critics, Doubles Down on Controversial Decision

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo rewrote history on March 10, dropping 83 points against the Washington Wizards. In doing so, the 28-year-old overtook Kobe Bryant’s 81-point tally from 2006. Adebayo was showered with compliments for this accomplishment, but there is a whole sub-section of fans who believe that HC Erik Spoelstra tweaked the system that enabled Adebayo to achieve the feat.

Adebayo finished with a staggering stat line: 83 points on 20-of-43 field goals (including 7-of-22 from three-point range) and an NBA-record 36-of-43 from the free-throw line. He added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks in 42 minutes. This performance not only shattered Kobe Bryant’s modern-era single-game scoring mark but also set new league records for free throws made and attempted in a game, directly fueling the debate over the volume and type of shots he took.

However, in today’s pre-game presser, Spoelstra was hell-bent on asserting that he’d done nothing wrong and that Adebayo deserves credit for breaking Kobe Bryant‘s record. “I’m not losing any sleep over what other people are saying about it. What’s ethical, what’s not…All this stuff happened under two minutes, like I said, he had already broken a bunch of records, and we’re going to go for it, it was just an amazing moment to be a part of that,” the Heat coach said on Thursday.

Spoelstra did not take names, but there have been players who’ve gone on the record to throw shade at Adebayo. All-Star Gordon Hayward criticized the record-breaking performance, stating it was “not great for the league” and made the Heat–Wizards contest feel like a “pickup game” due to the 43 free throws and 22 three-point attempts.

Even Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton joked, “Let me tell you something. I ain’t gonna lie. Wilt Chamberlain a 100? I ain’t know if I believed it. But after what I watched yesterday, Wilt had a 100. Wilt had a 100!”

Multiple reporters and analysts questioned Spoelstra’s decision to keep Adebayo on after he reached the 81-point mark and matched Bryant’s record. But the Heat boss feels otherwise:

“I think most of the people that probably made comments, they didn’t watch the game. That’s irresponsible or unethical. You don’t even understand the context of the game. It was a 13-point game…everything was fairly ‘conventional’ until those final two minutes, and then we have the autonomy to do whatever we want in those minutes, whether people think it’s purely ethical or not.”

The Heat ultimately pulled away for a convincing 150-129 victory, a 21-point margin that highlighted the blowout nature of the contest by the fourth quarter.

The controversy largely stems from the game’s closing stretch, roughly the final five minutes, when the Heat held a lead exceeding 20 points. Miami committed several intentional fouls early in possessions to regain the ball quickly and feed Adebayo, who continued hunting shots and free throws.

In one late sequence, he went 7-of-7 from the line, with his record-breaking 83rd point coming at the foul line around the 1:16 mark. Spoelstra even challenged a charging call on Adebayo with under three minutes left in a 25-point game, aiming for more opportunities.

The Wizards, meanwhile, appeared passive defensively at times, with some players taking intentional charges to limit his touches, contributing to the ‘pickup game’ feel that drew criticism.

From the Wizards’ side, reactions were muted but pointed. Head coach Brian Keefe noted postgame that ‘there was a lot of fouls called’ in the fourth quarter—16 free throws for Adebayo alone, and expressed frustration over some of the perimeter calls that sent him to the line ’40 feet from the rim.’

Despite the animosity, Spoelstra emphasized what this means for his star player and the city of Miami as a whole. “What a spectacular moment for Bam and this franchise and this city…I would do it 10 times out of 10 again for Bam. I’m apologizing to nobody about this. I feel just so awesome, you know, for Bam because he is about all the right things,” he concluded.

Bam Adebayo ignores the noise and cherishes historic moment

Just like a tall tree invites strong winds, greatness often draws envy like gravity. But where there is hate, there is also light. Stars like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Heat legend Dwyane Wade were appreciative of Bam’s effort and congratulated him on social media.

Antetokounmpo told reporters, ” In 30 years from now, nobody’s going to remember how many free throws he shot. I don’t think I remember how many shots Kobe had or how many free throws he made or 3s. All you remember is 81. Wilt, 100. At the end of the day, he got 83 points.”

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) reacts after becoming the NBA's second highest scorer of points in a game against the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center. Adebayo scored 83 points.

Adebayo, himself, who is a self-proclaimed Kobe fan, declared, “It’s Wilt, me, then Kobe, which sounds crazy…Just a surreal moment being in the company with somebody that you idolised growing up”.

Regardless of what your personal opinion is on the whole saga, Adebayo’s authenticity is second to none. When he puts on the Heat jersey, he always gives his all. You can criticize the player, but don’t question the man.