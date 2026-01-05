Erik Spoelstra’s Family Interrupts Official NBA Procedures After Heat-Pelicans

brand-logo
Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The NBA world is no stranger to family members of players or coaches crashing the interview. 11 years ago, Riley Curry sang, “Way up, I feel blessed,” sitting on her dad’s lap. That sent the media laughing with adoration. Well, nothing seems to have changed about the endearing times, such are these. Characters change, but the moment remains the same. And this time, it was the Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, falling prey to cuteness.

Now, the Heat came off a blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Kaseya Center bore witness to the home team knocking off Zion Williamson & Co. 125-106, thus securing the 20th victory so far in the 2025-26 regular season. As you know, head coaches attend the postgame presser irrespective of the results, and Coach Spo did exactly that.

However, he was accompanied by his children. The eldest, Santiago (soon to be 8), Dante (6), and the 3-year-old Ruby sat on her dad’s lap with the interview sheet in her hands. But hey! How dare Spoelstra speak to ‘strangers’ while his kids are around? So, without a moment’s hesitation, little Ruby started blowing raspberries, which sent her brother laughing. Soon, some gibberish followed. By now, no one was focusing on the winning coach’s words, as the media began laughing at the children’s antics.

Coming back to the Miami Heat vs the New Orleans Pelicans’ game, the former had an easy, dominant night as they ravaged through the Pelicans’ defense. That’s not all. While interim HC James Borrego’s boys struggled to score 30 points, with two players hitting above 20, Erik Spoelstra’s trusted soldier, Norman Powell, had a career-high night.

Let’s dig in…

Erik Spoelstra’s squad battered the Pelicans in a 125-106 win

From the first second till the last, the Miami Heat dominated the floor. Coach Spo’s boys authored a statement night, with Powell being the highlight. Norman Powell detonated a personal best nine triples while stacking 34 points, steering Miami past the Pelicans on Sunday. His precision was ruthless, converting 11 of 15 shots and 9 of 12 from deep. Consequently, New Orleans slid into a seventh straight defeat as Miami responded sharply after a Saturday 115-125 setback against Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jovic supplied 19 points, Kel’el Ware bullied the paint with 16 points and 12 boards, and Pelle Larsson chipped in 16 points plus six assists. After halftime, momentum spiked further. Up by one early in the third, Miami unleashed a 21-2 avalanche. Bam Adebayo took charge and capped it with a long-range strike, stretching the margin to 91-71 with 4:14 left.

article-image

Imago

On the other end, Trey Murphy III returned from back spasms to pour in 27, while Jeremiah Fears added 21. Zion Williamson stalled after 12 first-half points, finishing scoreless later. Miami dominated chaos, winning fast break scoring 31-11 and forcing the Pelicans into 24 turnovers with a season high 19 steals. New Orleans fell to 2-13 away.

On Sunday, basketball bowed to family, laughter, and quiet authority for Erik Spoelstra. Meanwhile, his Miami owned the night on the court, and yet the podium belonged to joy. Coach Spo walked away with a win and a memory, while Norman Powell led the charge. For the Heat dominance felt human, warm, and beautifully unforgettable.

