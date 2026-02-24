Ernie Johnson Finally Breaks Silence After Sudden Personal Announcement Causes Concern

Something felt off about March Madness coverage this year, and fans noticed immediately. Before brackets even began, a familiar voice was missing from the early tournament plans. The change sparked concern online because it involved one of college basketball television’s most recognizable figures.

On February 19, Ernie Johnson announced he would step away from the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament broadcast on CBS and TNT before returning for the Final Four in Indianapolis. The decision surprised viewers who associate the event with his presence every March.

“At my request, I will take a step back from working the first two weeks of March Madness,” Johnson said. “I appreciate the support from TNT Sports and CBS Sports colleagues and look forward to hosting the Final Four coverage.”

Because the announcement appeared without immediate context, concern spread quickly. Fans initially feared the absence signaled a health issue.

Soon after the reaction grew, clarification followed. Johnson is not dealing with a medical problem. Instead, he is reducing his early-round tournament workload due to added responsibilities covering the NBA season.

The longtime host will still anchor the Final Four, maintaining his role during the most important stage of the tournament. However, the opening rounds will feature a different voice.

CBS selected Nate Burleson to host the early portion of the tournament. The former NFL wide receiver and CBS Mornings co-host will lead studio coverage for the first time.

The move represents workload management rather than a departure. Johnson continues his regular basketball broadcasting schedule while trimming overlapping commitments during the busiest sports calendar stretch. That distinction matters because viewers reacted emotionally before the explanation surfaced.

Fans were concerned about hearing Ernie Johnson’s absence from the March Madness

While the fans later got the entire context from Ernie Johnson himself. Before that, many were concerned about their favorite broadcaster not being present for the NCAA Tournament, as there was no context around his absence. Most of the fans were concerned about his health and also expressed that they would miss him in the coverage of the tournament.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 05: TNT’s Inside the NBA team (L-R) NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal, host Ernie Johnson Jr., wearing an iGrow laser-based hair-growth helmet, and NBA analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley talk during a live telecast of “NBA on TNT” at CES 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 8 and features 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Inside the NBA host is one of the most loved sports presenters in the world. He has been working in the sports media industry in the United States since 1990 and has donned various hats through these years. Under Johnson’s leadership, the Inside the NBA show has won 19 Emmy Awards.

“Hope he is okay,” a concerned fan wrote on X under Yahoo Sports’ announcement post about Johnson’s absence. Fans, who have grown up watching the pre-game and post-game around the NCAA Tournament, and therefore, they share a close bond with Johnson, who has been presenting shows for many years. Hence, this change in personnel may sound petty for many, but regular fans were worried about EJ’s health.

“Take care of yourself Ernie. All the best, you will be missed,” another fan wrote, highlighting how Ernie Johnson has been a fan favorite voice for the NCAA Tournament over the years. So Burleson will have big shoes to fill until the 69-year-old returns for the final two rounds of the tournament.

Another fan expressed, “First off, best to EJ and his family. He’s an icon and makes all shows better when he hosts them.” Inside the NBA has become more than a sports show, it is more like a cult for many avid watchers of American sports. The awards that have come their way suggest how big the show is, and Johnson being an integral part of that crew surely puts him in the reckoning of being an icon in the sports media industry.

“Really? Respect to Burleson but they couldn’t get literally anyone that knows basketball?” a dejected user expressed their feelings on the Burleson replacing Johnson for the first two weeks of the NCAA Tournament. Burleson is someone not as experienced as Johnson, that’s obvious, but he is a former NFL star, and therefore, fans feel that having someone from the basketball fraternity would have enhanced their coverage.

“Do what you gotta do Ernie, you’ve earned it,” another netizen feels that Johnson has already done enough for the NCAA tournament and deserves to veto every call. Over the years, he has developed that reputation in broadcasting to hold that respect. Therefore, his decision to ask for a break from NCAA Tournament coverage as he is already busy with the NBA, as the postseason is fast approaching.

Johnson’s temporary absence does not change the tournament’s biggest stage. He will host the Final Four, preserving continuity when championship stakes peak. Meanwhile, Burleson gains an opportunity to lead coverage during the early rounds, expanding his role within CBS Sports programming.

The situation ultimately became a reminder of Johnson’s importance rather than a sign of departure. Concern appeared first because viewers assumed the worst. Clarification followed and reframed the story as workload balance instead of health trouble.

When the Final Four begins in Indianapolis, the familiar host will be back in his chair. The reaction to his brief step away showed how closely the tournament’s identity remains tied to his voice.