Ernie Johnson’s 15-Year Streak With CBS, TNT Ends After Unexpected March Madness Announcement

Ever since TNT and CBS Sports joined hands for March Madness, there’s been one prominent figure: The legendary Ernie Johnson, the main host of Inside the NBA, who covered the enthralling action. However, for this year’s tournament, Johnson has decided to take a step back from his duties.

The 69-year-old won’t be at the desk during the first two weeks of the NCAA College basketball tournament. Since 2011, Johnson has single-handedly run the show, but in this edition, he will be replaced by CBS Sports’ Nate Burleson. The replacement host had an 11-year career in the NFL and has made huge strides since becoming an NFL analyst for CBS.

Burleson is a co-host on ‘CBS This Morning’. The 44-year-old has also won a Sports Emmy for his contributions to CBS’s NFL division. This will be the first time he takes part in the NCAA tournament. Although a former NFL wide receiver, Burleson’s first love was always basketball.

He will be a host through the Regional Finals this year. Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, who also take part during March Madness, will likely be present by his side.

As for Ernie Johnson, he is out due to Inside the NBA’s increased appearances on ESPN during the NBA season. The reputed show will cover the NBA Finals, which means Johnson will focus on his NBA duties.

However, he isn’t out for the entirety of March Madness. Johnson will make his first appearance during the Final Four. According to Sporting News, his combined contributions will make him the first broadcaster since Brent Musburger in 1984 to cover the NCAA Final Four and NBA Finals in the same year.

Ernie Johnson will regularly appear on Inside the NBA to finish out the season. However, the crew will have one change.

Shaquille O’Neal to miss Inside the NBA return

Fans weren’t just excited for NBA action to return on Thursday night. Inside the NBA will also return after the All-Star break concludes. Most things will remain the same, with Ernie Johnson trying to manage the chaos. However, there will be one glaring absence. The tallest man in the room – Shaquille O’Neal won’t be present.

The Big Diesel will be absent on Friday, when Inside the NBA returns to cover the NBA. The reasons for the same are still unknown. He will be replaced by former ESPN analyst and Pacers star Jalen Rose for the time being.

Unlike Johnson, Shaq’s absence isn’t expected to be long-term. He will have plenty of time to entertain fans. After only a handful of appearances since the start of the season, Inside the NBA is scheduled to appear more frequently on ESPN going forward. Over the next three months, the show will be operational for 11 days, followed by postseason coverage.

Therefore, those who are worried can rest assured. Shaquille O’Neal and the crew will reunite very soon.