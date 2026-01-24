ESPN, Adam Silver Plotted Against Charles Barkley, Inside The NBA Crew For Disrespecting NBA, Claims Insider

The power dynamics around NBA media coverage are quietly shifting, and the most popular studio show in basketball is suddenly at the center of it. Despite its long-standing dominance, Inside the NBA has felt increasingly absent this season, even after its move from TNT to ESPN and ABC. That absence has not gone unnoticed, and according to veteran broadcaster Colin Cowherd, it may not be accidental.

On a recent episode of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that ESPN’s handling of Inside the NBA could be tied to a deeper understanding with the league itself. While careful to frame his comments as conjecture, Cowherd’s theory points toward an uncomfortable possibility. The league’s leadership may not have been thrilled with how freely the show criticized the NBA and its players.

Cowherd made clear that his interpretation was not based on confirmed reporting. However, he framed it as an educated read on how media relationships typically operate at the highest level. “My feeling is, this is just conjecture,” Cowherd said. “Is that ESPN has a great relationship with the NBA, and they said, ‘Yeah, we’ll bring that show over. You won’t see it as much. Put it on the shelf a little bit.’”

That framing matters. Cowherd did not accuse ESPN of wrongdoing. Instead, he implied that maintaining league harmony may have come at the cost of visibility for a show that built its identity on blunt honesty.

According to Cowherd, the NBA has historically been sensitive to public criticism, particularly when it comes from inside its own broadcast ecosystem. In that context, Inside the NBA stands apart. The program routinely allowed its panelists to openly mock league decisions, officiating, and player behavior

Cowherd pointed to internal league discomfort with how the show portrayed the NBA and certain players. In his view, that tension has existed for years. “I know there were people upstairs in the NBA office that didn’t like how they lampooned the league and some of the players,” Cowherd said. “People upstairs didn’t love it. They would say, ‘NFL shows don’t make fun of the players, why are we making fun of the players?’”

While Inside the NBA is a group effort, Cowherd specifically highlighted Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley as the most outspoken voices. Their rants about rules, player behavior, and league trends often crossed lines that more traditional studio shows avoid.

Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, by contrast, have typically maintained a steadier tone. That difference may explain why criticism has disproportionately centered on the show’s most outspoken personalities.

Cowherd also drew a parallel to former NBA commissioner David Stern, who was similarly uncomfortable with excessive criticism of the league during his tenure. In that sense, Cowherd framed the issue as institutional rather than personal.

ESPN is scheduled to bring more Inside the NBA shows before the end of the season

Charles Barkley recently voiced his own dissatisfaction with ESPN’s limited use of Inside the NBA during the first half of the season. From his perspective, the show felt sidelined. However, ESPN’s scheduling approach offers a different explanation. The program has aired only five times through the early portion of the 2025-26 season, fueling fan confusion after the move from TNT.

That said, the reduced presence appears to be strategic rather than punitive. ESPN has positioned Inside the NBA to ramp up later in the season, particularly around the postseason window.

The show is scheduled to return on Saturday, January 24, with additional January dates already locked in. From that point forward, 15 episodes are planned through the end of the regular season.

ESPN’s broader approach aligns with historical viewership trends. NBA interest traditionally spikes after the Super Bowl, when football coverage fades and basketball takes center stage.

By stacking Inside the NBA around the playoffs, ESPN maximizes audience attention during the most meaningful stretch of the season. In that light, the show’s early absence reflects programming calculus rather than league suppression.

Still, perception matters. For a show that once felt omnipresent, the quieter start has fueled speculation. Cowherd’s theory taps into that uncertainty, especially given the NBA’s well-documented sensitivity to criticism.

Whether coincidence or calculation, Inside the NBA now enters the stretch run with increased exposure ahead. The real test will come in the postseason, when Barkley, O’Neal, Smith, and Johnson regain the spotlight and the league’s tolerance for unfiltered commentary is once again put on display.