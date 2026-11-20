With 10:05 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, LeBron James missed a shot and instantly grabbed his mouth as if he were hurt. A closer review showed that there was almost no contact made, leaving many confused about James’ exaggerated reaction. Among his critics was one ESPN analyst not named Stephen A. Smith.

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In a recent episode of First Take on ESPN, Smith finally decided to let go of the feud. However, while Smith’s beef with LeBron is over, Skip Bayless still has issues with him. While reviewing a clip of James missing a fadeaway jumper against the Orlando Magic, he had some harsh comments.

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“He’s the all-time melodramatic flopper,” Bayless said in a video shared on X. “He shoots a fadeaway airball that was short by at least a foot, and he acts like he got punched in the face by prime Mike Tyson.”

Bayless then stated that, from his perspective, LeBron wasn’t even touched while attempting the shot. His description is more or less on the money. James essentially attempted to get a jumper over Franz Wagner but couldn’t quite make it.

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After the shot, James started rubbing his mouth and backing away as if he’d been hit in the face. While LeBron may have been slightly grazed on the inside of his mouth by accident, there was no serious contact on the play.

While Bayless took shots at James for his flopping, Smith seems eager to put the beef to rest. Stephen A. has long exchanged jabs with LeBron James publicly, criticizing him for Bronny James’ inclusion on the Lakers roster and more.

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At 59 years old, Stephen A. feels like life is too short to continue this feud with James.

“I’m 59 years old, bro. Life is too short,” Smith said. “I ain’t got time to be enemies with nobody. I got a job to do. I wish him nothing but the best.”

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This wasn’t the only moment that generated a buzz. Earlier in the second quarter, James seemingly slipped and fell on a non-contact play. The player took his time getting back up and appeared to be hurt in his groin/upper thigh area. The way he got back on his feet almost looked like he was ready to go back to the locker room.

However, he persisted and remained on the floor. It looked like the fall wasn’t so hard on his body after all.

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Despite the controversy surrounding his reactions, LeBron’s performance ultimately helped Philadelphia secure an important victory. The 76ers overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Orlando 121-116, with James finishing the night with 22 points, six assists, and three rebounds. Even as his on-court antics attracted criticism, his contribution to the comeback remained significant.

With Philadelphia now preparing for its next matchup against Milwaukee, the attention surrounding James is unlikely to fade. Bayless continues to question his every move, but Stephen A. Smith appears ready to leave their long-standing feud behind. Whether that peace lasts remains to be seen, but LeBron’s focus will be on delivering results rather than answering his critics.