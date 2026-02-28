ESPN Analyst Gives Stephen Curry’s ‘GOAT’ Movie the Nod Over LeBron James’ Space Jam 2

Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation present a special screening of GOAT OAKLAND, CA – Feb. 10, 2026: Ryan Curry, Ayesha Curry, Caius Curry, Stephen Curry, Riley Curry and Canon Curry attend a Special Screening of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations GOAT at Grand Lake Theater on February 10, 2026 in Oakland, California. Oakland Grand Lake Theatre California USA Copyright: xPicturexHappy/imageSPACEx

Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation present a special screening of GOAT OAKLAND, CA – Feb. 10, 2026: Ryan Curry, Ayesha Curry, Caius Curry, Stephen Curry, Riley Curry and Canon Curry attend a Special Screening of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations GOAT at Grand Lake Theater on February 10, 2026 in Oakland, California. Oakland Grand Lake Theatre California USA Copyright: xPicturexHappy/imageSPACEx

Stephen Curry is known for his on-court brilliance and off-court business acumen. As the 37-year-old is entering the twilight of his career, he has taken the time to diversify his business ventures. One of them includes his track record of funding and producing a bunch of documentaries. However, his latest project in association with Sony Pictures Animation, titled ‘GOAT’, is earning rave reviews, not just from cinema lovers but his NBA colleagues as well.

NBA insider and ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst is the latest figure from the world of basketball to heap praise on the Golden State Warriors’ star’s latest production venture. In fact, Windhorst went on to make a startling revelation involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“I went with my son’s basketball team to see the Goat movie last weekend—Steph Curry’s movie. I don’t know. He’s the executive producer, but I don’t know if it’s his movie, but awesome….Listen, like with all due respect to Space Jam 2. GOAT is ‘The GOAT’. That’s all I’m going to say,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective earlier today.

The movie ‘GOAT’ revolves around a young goat named “Will” chasing his “roarball” dreams. Curry voices a character by the name of Lenny Williamson. The movie also features the voices of Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin as Will Harris, Dwayne Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union as Jett Filmore, Nick Kroll as Modo Olachenko, and MCU’s David Harbour as Archie Everhardt.

Chef Curry, through Unanimous Media, has produced several films blending sports, inspiration, and family themes. One of them includes his own autobiographical documentary, Underrated (2022). This biopic focuses on Curry’s youth and received strong reviews on Netflix.

Space Jam: A New Legacy vs GOAT – A Look at the Box Office

Windhorst’s comments highlight the difference between the two movies. Stephen Curry and Sony’s ‘GOAT’ had a total production value of $80 million. But global box office collections have already surpassed $100 million. GOAT currently has an 82% approval rating on the Tomatometer and a 93% rating on Popcornmeter.

In comparison, King James’ production of Space Jam: A New Legacy cost $150 million overall. The movie’s box office collections amounted to only $163.7 million. However, one must note that the film was released during the pandemic and was also available simultaneously on HBO Max and in theatres. This likely affected box office numbers.

Curry’s latest production brings to mind the original Space Jam (1996) featuring the legendary Michael Jordan. The latter blended Looney Tunes charm with MJ’s unbeatable aura. At 37, Curry’s building a GOAT legacy off the court, too.

At 41, LeBron might need to loosen up like Jordan did to reclaim that cartoon-court spark. Maybe Space Jam 3 (if it ever happens) will be his redemption?