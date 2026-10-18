ESPN Analyst Urges Anthony Edwards to Use “Jealousy and Envy” Over Ex-Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns’ Title as Championship Fuel

Anthony Edwards has already established himself as one of the NBA’s most dangerous scorers. But reaching the top of the league requires something more than putting up points. With his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns now a champion with the Knicks, Edwards has another reason to chase the ring that has eluded him. At least, that’s what an ESPN analyst thinks.

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Kendrick Perkins believes the disappointment of watching others celebrate should become a driving force for the Wolves’ superstar.

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On the Road Trippin’ Show, Perk urged Ant Man to embrace that competitive feeling rather than shy away from it. “I believe that Anthony Edwards has a little jealousy and envy in him, and I want him to have that,” Perkins said. He then went on to name his peers, further raising the ante.

“I want him to see and watch that SGA won the NBA championship two years ago. I want him to be upset and be envious that Jalen Brunson won the f****g NBA championship. Most importantly, I want him to envy and be pissed the f**k off, and I think he is, that a guy he was sharing the floor with in Karl-Anthony Towns left and won an NBA championship last year. This is on Anthony Edwards’s mind.”

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To raise the stakes further, Perkins highlighted the signs that proved Anthony Edwards was locked in.

“He cut the hair; He back to the up; He ready; He’s in great shape;He got new energy, and by the way, it’s new energy in that locker room.”

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Towns’ success makes the argument particularly personal.

After roughly four years alongside Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, Karl-Anthony Towns joined the Knicks in 2024 and helped New York win the 2026 NBA Championship. They still remain close, but their challenges have changed, with one still chasing his first ring.

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The arrival of LaMelo Ball could help Anthony Edwards take that next step.

The Wolves acquired the Hornets’ superstar guard in a blockbuster offseason trade, giving Edwards a natural playmaker. It will allow him to return to his preferred shooting guard role. Ball’s ability to create shots for teammates should give Ant more opportunities to attack without having to manufacture them.

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“You add LaMelo, well now those looks are easier. Like so many times this preseason I done watched Anthony Edwards get wide-open corner three. I done watched Anthony Edwards get out in transition. I wouldn’t be surprised if Anthony Edwards happened to lead the league in scoring this year, right?” Perkins said.

Ant Man shot 11-of-25 from beyond the arc across four exhibition games, converting 44% of his attempts. The sample is small, but the early returns offer a reason for optimism.

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Anthony Edwards’ development as a perimeter shooter did not begin with Ball.

Training alongside Stephen Curry during Team USA’s gold-medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics gave him a close look at one of basketball’s greatest shooters. He subsequently made 320 three-pointers at a 39.5% clip during the 2024-25 regular season, leading the league in total makes.

That improvement has made him more difficult to defend, particularly when opponents must account for another elite ball-handler.

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There is also a change in the Timberwolves’ atmosphere.

Head coach Chris Finch described the team’s mood has shifted. “We’ve traded moodiness for giddiness, so we’ve got to kind of get back to some sort of equilibrium. But it’s been fun to go to work every day.”

A remark that Perkins connected to Ball’s personality and the energy he has brought to the locker room. A more lively environment could help the Wolves, although their championship hopes will ultimately depend on execution, health, and defense.

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And this is what Anthony Edwards has to say about the upcoming season: “I don’t really have hope. I just got will.”

It emphasizes his determination to win a championship rather than simply aspire to one. The championship is still the goal. Now, the Timberwolves must prove their revamped backcourt can help deliver it.