ESPN Analyst Predicts Grim Isaiah Stewart Punishment After Multiple Ejection in Pistons-Hornets Mass Brawl

The Detroit Pistons’ recent matchup against the Charlotte Hornets descended into chaos on Monday night, resulting in a bench-clearing brawl and four immediate ejections in Spectrum Center. And that was only in the third quarter. A fifth ejection occured in the fourth too! While the big men, Jalen Duren and Moussa Diabate were the main instigators, the consequences could be harshest on the guy who jumped in the fray last.

Besides the two centers, Isaiah Stewart and Miles Bridges were all tossed for their roles in this melee. Yet the spotlight has shifted heavily toward Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart.

According to ESPN insider Bobby Marks, Stewart’s involvement, specifically leaving the bench during the altercation, could lead to one of the most significant disciplinary actions seen this season.

As multiple angles of the brawl surfaced on the Internet, Marks made an ominous prediction. “We aren’t going to see Isaiah Stewart for a very long time,” he said. “Repeat offender status will certainly come into play.”

As Draymond Green recently said about Jeremiah Fears and Lu Dort’s suspensions, a ‘repeat offender’ label can define disciplinary actions from the league. Isaiah Stewart has a history going into tonight’s game that could come into play as the NBA determines the consequences for all the players involved.

He served two one-game suspensions without pay in January and March 2025 for fighting. In 2024, he was suspended for three games for punching Drew Eubanks. He’s also been fined and suspended for making gestures that the NBA has a zero tolerance policy for. And there’s a length hard fouling history going against him.

According to the NBA rulebook, any player who leaves the bench during an altercation is typically subject to an automatic one-game suspension and $50,000 fine. With these incidents still fresh in the league’s disciplinary ledger, the ‘automatic’ standard of suspensions likely won’t apply for Isaiah Stewart.

Isaiah Stewart could land the Pistons in trouble

The fracas broke out late in the third quarter. The Pistons were up 70-62 when Jalen Duren had possession. Hornets’ Moussa Diabate, who was guarding him, fouled him. An argument ensued with both players nose-to-nose. It turned physical when Duren shoved the other big.

The announcers noted they’ve never seen Diabate lose his cool. But tonight one of the most level-headed Hornets players did. He threw punches, Duren responded likewise, though none of it landed. Even when coaches and security intervened, Diabate literally broke away and chased Duren to hit him. The biggest and strongest guys in the Spectrum Center security team dragged him to the locker room before the referees made a call.

But while everyone was focused on calming Diabate, Hornets’ Mile Bridges got into a fist fight with Duren. Again, none of the punches landed.

Yet Isaiah Stewart, who wasn’t in the game at the moment, left the bench to defend Duren. But he did that by putting Bridges in a headlock. Multiple fan-taken videos online have deemed this a gross escalation from Stewart.

Duren and Bridges are coming out of serious injuries and near scrapes with hard fouls too. However, Stewart has to pick his battles to avoid suspensions.

All four players received fighting fouls which are automatic ejections. Later in the game, Hornets assistant coach, Charles Lee was ejected for arguing with a referee. Everyone involved tonight is facing the strong likelihood of fines and suspensions. But it might just be more steep for Isaiah Stewart.

If the league decides to school Stewart, they might extend his suspension. If Marks’ prediction holds true, Detroit could be forced to navigate a significant stretch of the season without its primary defensive anchor.