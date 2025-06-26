ESPN Cameras Catch Danny Wolf’s Embarrassing Moment With Mother Tina as Brother Struggles to Hold Back Emotions

“With the number 27 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the New York Nets select Daniel Wolf.” Wait, what? No, the Nets didn’t change their home again. That is seemingly what Tina Wolf heard. They’re still the Brooklyn Nets, and they just got one of the top prospects out of Michigan, Tina’s son, Danny Wolf. As it always happens on draft night, emotions were overflowing when the name after #27 was announced. Danny’s mom had a cute little gaffe on national TV, or she just declared her intent to move to New York.

The highlight of Wolf’s draft selection came not when his name was called, but the moment right after that. Monica McNutt caught up with Danny and his parents, Joe and Tina Wolf, right after. Still on an emotional high, Tina said, “We’re so excited to go to New York is what he wanted, and it happened!”

And just like that, the Illinois-based Wolf family went viral. Normally, messing up your kid’s team name would count as a rough start in the fanbase. But not this time. Tina Wolf’s emotional reaction endeared fans. And can you blame her? Many of us have fumbled between Knicks and Nets turf like even seasoned Los Angeles locals would between the Lakers and Clippers. Is she really off the mark, though?

The Barclays Center is, after all, home to the Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA team, the New York Liberty. And the one-time co-owner responsible for taking the team from New Jersey to Brooklyn, a certain Jay-Z, is behind a big hit dedicated to New York.

Fans were quick to respond to Tina, letting the mistake pass and reiterating that Brooklyn is as New York as New York can get. With her cute verbal blunder, we almost missed her next words. “We have so many thanks to so many people who got him here besides himself, and we are beyond blessed.”

Obviously, Danny’s parents are ecstatic that he got that opportunity despite the very late first-round selection. Now the Wolf fam has all the time to get used to the in-state rivalry and become Brooklyn diehards.

Danny Wolf’s family has a promise for Brooklyn

Two Michigan products, Jase Richardson (Spartans) and Danny Wolf (Wolverines), were called in the first round at #25 and #27, respectively. Wolf played three seasons with the Wolverines, averaging 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds a game in his final college season.

For Michigan fans, this was a nail-biter. Wolf’s teammate, Vlad Goldin, was not selected in the first round. Meanwhile, Wolf’s name was called in the closing segments of Day 1. So it’s understandable when Danny was heading up to the stage, cameras captured a touching moment of his family.

His brother was in tears, watching Danny hold the Brooklyn Nets jersey. While his brother’s expression is slowly turning into meme fodder, fans were completely awestruck by the sibling bond that made Danny’s brother so happy for him. Unfortunately, his brother was not around for the post-draft interview.

However, after Tina, Joe Wolf did speak up. “His entire life he’s had a chip on his shoulder, and nothing for Danny has come easy and he’s a hard worker.”

Hopefully, the Brooklyn fans heard it. Danny Wolf is coming to ‘New York’ with a lot of promise. And don’t worry, his mom will find the right arena when he’s playing in it (you will, won’t you, Tina?).