ESPN Employee Leaks Molly Qerim’s Secret After She Caught Ex-NBA Star’s Embarrassing Act

Cooking is a skill not everyone has. You either know it or you don’t; nothing in between. Some stir up magic, others stir up smoke. And in today’s tech-filled kitchens, most rely on screens and scrolling. But not Molly Qerim. She’s got her own rhythm and a method that may surprise you. Let’s just say she’s not afraid to turn a page—literally. And it’s not just ESPN’s studio where she loves to cook.

Qerim is the sharp voice and steady presence steering ESPN’s fiery morning show, First Take. An Emmy winner with serious charm, she keeps the debates flowing and egos in check. Sitting beside Stephen A. Smith, she brings calm in the sports storm—and she makes it look easy. But, keeping a recipe in mind doesn’t seem so easy for the 41-year-old host. Or maybe she’s keeping things old school?

Sharing an IG Story, it looks like an ESPN employee caught Molly Qerim’s secret. Makeup artist Briana Torres took a photo of all the freshly printed pages of recipes that include shrimp fried rice, Brussels sprout slaw, and more. Her caption read: “Molly such a millennial 😂” and “She had to print it out 😂.” Do not expect Molly to let it pass without a reply.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Resharing the story, Qerim wrote: “Don’t be creeping in my office. Yup! I need a hard copy when I cook 😂.” ‘Great’ chefs really print out their recipes before their hands get smeared with those spices and delicious flavors.

But just when you thought it was all about food and fun, things took an unexpected turn. While Molly was busy defending her printed pages, she happened to catch an ex-NBA star in a moment he probably wishes stayed off the radar. Yes, even behind-the-scenes moments at ESPN can serve up more spice than what’s in her shrimp fried rice.

Molly Qerim exposed an ex-NBA star’s embarrassing act

The First Take set is no stranger to fiery debates, but this time, it wasn’t a take that set the stage on fire—it was Jay Williams’ outfit. While the crew dove into Conference Finals chatter, with the Knicks forcing Game 6 and OKC making headlines, Molly Qerim took a quick detour. She teased, “This is for you, Stephen A..” That’s when the spotlight shifted. Jay Williams, already sensing trouble, said, “Wait, no, don’t even try it. I thought we were talking about the game.”

But Molly wasn’t letting him off the hook. “Stephen A., Jay just took out his pocket square,” she revealed. The twist? It wasn’t a real one. “Stephen A., it is a piece of paper folded up into a piece of paper.” Cue Stephen A. Smith’s hilarious meltdown: “You got on a fake pocket square. A fake pocket square on national television.” Molly later confirmed the blunder, catching Jay Williams backstage making the square from a printed paper. When asked, “Did you get it from the printer on set, or did you get it from the printer in the…?” Williams grinned, “1,000% right there outside.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When ESPN’s cameras stop rolling, the real flavor comes alive. Molly Qerim may print her recipes, but she never misses the details others overlook. From shrimp fried rice to sneaky paper squares, nothing escapes her sharp eyes. She’s not just the queen of the kitchen or the studio. She’s the keeper of secrets, the roaster of slip-ups, and clearly, the spice ESPN never knew it needed.