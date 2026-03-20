ESPN Insider Believes Giannis’ $275M Extension No Longer a “No-Brainer” Decision After Latest Injury

After the trade deadline turmoil, the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga will continue in the offseason. Signing the 2x MVP to a four-year, $275 million extension was previously the set plan. But a recent conflict has now put those talks in jeopardy.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, on the Rich Eisen show, explained that the Bucks might be hesitant because of the recent injury history. “Giannis has been injured all season. He has been injured routinely over the last three years. He has had five different injuries this year that have caused him to miss time. Are the Bucks prepared to give him $275 million at this point? Maybe the answer is ‘We feel great about it.’ I’m not sure that is an absolute no-brainer.

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I’m sure there are teams that would be willing to do it. I’m just questioning now whether or not that’s something the Bucks are absolutely positively ready to do. They may be.”

Windy made it clear that there is hesitation, and it proves that the relationship between the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo is “not connected.” The Greek Freak, after 13 seasons, is eligible for another extension on Oct. 1. That hesitation has transpired over this season’s future plans. The Wisconsin franchise remains 6.5 games out of the Play-In.

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Imago Mar 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

More importantly, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a left knee hyperextension. MRI showed no structural damage, but he will miss at least a week because of the injury. Reports have confirmed that the front office wants their superstar to sit out the final stretch of the season, prioritizing long-term health and draft positioning. Windhorst also affirmed this and stated that if the Bucks continue tanking, the lottery odds will continue to improve.

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However, Giannis has rejected that idea outright, making it clear he is not ready to walk away from the season.

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Bucks co-owners spill the beans on the behind-the-scenes drama with Giannis Antetokounmpo

ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported on multiple occasions that the 10-time All-Star has stated his intention to part ways. It was the single biggest topic of this winter’s trade deadline as the Bucks entertained meaningful trade offers for their 31-year-old superstar for the first time. Now, Milwaukee Bucks co-owners Wes Edens and Jimmy Haslam told ESPN that they will decide the path to take with their two-time MVP together.

“The likelihood you’ll let him just kind of play out the last year, we can’t afford that. It’s not consistent with what’s good for the organization. That’s not a Giannis issue. That’s any player that’s in their last year.”

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ESPN also reported that more than a dozen people with knowledge of the situation in Milwaukee go beyond a typical NBA franchise’s struggle. Recently, Antetokounmpo stated he wants to stay with the Bucks but only on a championship-caliber team. He wants to compete while the Bucks want to save their superstar from further injury and focus on draft odds.