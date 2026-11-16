ESPN Insider Highlights Zion Williamson’s Behavior Amid Dejounte Murray Trade Demand

Dejounte Murray may not be the only one the New Orleans Pelicans get to trade. Zion Williamson’s recent conduct has caught the attention of NBA insiders, and it may change how the Pelicans approach a potential trade. That is, if such a decision is reached.

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In a recent episode of The Hoop Collective, ESPN’s Tim McMahon explained that this may be the perfect time for the “Pelicans to explore the market for Zion.” After all, Williamson has been in good shape and averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists so far this season. Moreover, his overall conduct has also been positive.

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“Well, from what I understand and speaking to folks there, Zion Williamson has, what I am told, has been on his absolute best behavior,” said fellow ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

“In other words, showing up on time, you know, that’s not to be taken for granted with Mr. Williamson, coming to camp in reasonable shape, playing hard, showing support of his teammates. It’s like, basically checking all the boxes.” He further added.

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This is a big deal given Zion Williamson’s history. On January 10, 2025, the New Orleans Pelicans suspended Williamson for one game. The reason? He was repeatedly late to team practices, and even to the team’s flight on January 9. The team decided it was simply enough.

The timing of his suspensions couldn’t have been worse. The New Orleans Pelicans were already struggling in the 2025-26 season. They were nearly at the bottom of the Western Conference, and Williamson had already missed 27 games due to a hamstring injury.

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He later apologized to his teammates, owner Gayle Benson, coach Green, and fans in a public statement. But the incident reinforced doubts about his commitment, even as he publicly apologized. Many felt like he wasn’t taking his team responsibilities seriously.

By 2026, things have changed. Zion Williamson has played in 13 of the Pelicans’ 14 games. His performance has been somewhat consistent and impressive, and he’s provided great value to the team.

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“The Pelicans have a lot of problems, Zion has not been one of them,” McMahon said on The Hoop Collective. This makes him a good trade candidate if the team or Williamson himself decides to pursue it.

The Pelicans could offer Dejounte Murray and Williamson in a trade to acquire possibly a younger player, another star, or future draft picks. After all, Murray is persistent in his desire to leave, and the organization is already working on securing a trade for him.

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However, if Brian Windhorst is to be believed, NBA teams aren’t too keen on taking Murray as a standalone asset. According to the ESPN insider, there’s a possibility that Murray was “becoming hard to have around the team.”

Allegedly, courtside microphones picked up audio of Murray potentially confronting the Pelicans bench after being sent home. Therefore, many teams have told Windhorst that they see him as a “distressed asset.”

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So, the only way they might trade for him is if the Pelicans offer another asset in addition to Murray. Zion Williamson could be this very asset. Both players have faced scrutiny, but they can still provide value on the court.

That being said, if Williamson decides to request a trade, it may not be a public ordeal like Dejounte Murray’s situation.