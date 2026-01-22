ESPN Insider Predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo–Bucks “Divorce” After Blunt Trade Rumor Response

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the subject of league-wide speculation all year, and as time goes on, things have gotten more tense. According to various reports, the relationship between the team and its superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has grown fractured, despite repeated assurances that everything is fine. Now, one insider delivers a verdict on his future on the team.

“I don’t really want to antagonize the Bucks fans,” ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst began on NBA Today. “It’s almost like a couple that everybody in the league thinks is going to get divorced. They don’t know if they’re going to get divorced by Easter, if they’re going to get divorced by July 4th, but in the league, the teams do believe this is going to be a divorce.”

What makes situation all the more complicated is Antetokounmpo‘s status. Though the Greek Freak has indicated that as long as he’s with the team, he’s going to perform, beneath the confidence is enough evidence to show that the partnership between him and the Bucks is wearing thin.

The team is currently 18-24, sitting outside the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, and for the first time in the 2020s, it doesn’t look like Antetokounmpo’s squad is going to be in the playoffs. Trade buzz around the superstar has just increased as the season has continued, especially after Antetokounmpo’s representation and the Bucks‘ front office reopened discussions about his future on the team early this season.

“I know what Giannis is on the record is saying, I know what [head coach Doc Rivers] is on the record is saying,” Windhorst continued. “The Bucks, to my knowledge, are still not taking phone calls on Giannis. They’re only making outgoing calls.”

Regardless of who’s making the calls, it’s obvious that rival front offices are carefully monitoring the Bucks’ status. If not now, then eventually, belief is, that it’s going to be open season for Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s “Villain” Turn Comes With an Unsettling Question for Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo himself hasn’t exactly helped the rumors, despite stating multiple times that he’s going to do as well as he can with the Bucks. Just a few days ago, when the Bucks were booed by home fans in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo booed right back at them following a highlight play, and afterward, committed to that direction even harder.

“Felt great,” the forward told a reporter who asked about the moment he booed back. “I don’t know, for some reason, I enjoy being the villain this year.”

That tension has clearly fueled him throughout the year, since booing back is something he’s done all season, regardless of what arena he plays in. It’s just that the optics are significantly different when it’s the fans in Fiserv Forum.

To make things worse, Antetokounmpo’s comments on his future are even more troubling. When asked if he thought he was going to stay on the team by the time the season ends, he simply responded:

“I don’t know. I take it day by day.”

Only time will tell how this saga concludes, but things aren’t looking hopeful for Antetokounmpo’s time in Milwaukee.