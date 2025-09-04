ESPN Insider Provides 2 Outcomes for Ben Simmons NBA Future After Retirement News

It didn’t take long for NBA teams to change their looks once the offseason began. But still, for some players, the market is dry. Ben Simmons is among them. Having played for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, the former number one pick is still a free agent. And while there are rumors, nothing has materialized just yet.

Simmons has been linked with both the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. But even with the prevailing interest, Brian Windhorst doesn’t see anything more than a “minimum contract”. Simmons, once a juggernaut for the 76ers, has seen his trade stock plummet after years of inconsistency.

That has left him with two choices, as per Windy.

“He might even be forced to take a contract where he’s not guaranteed. Where he would sort of have to earn his way onto a team through training camp and then maybe not know his status until mid-way through the season. And if that’s the case, maybe he may want to wait a few months to see where a good fit would be where he would join a team that would have a need for a point guard,” the analyst said on Nothing But Net: Aussie Hoops.

That would look like one of those 10-day contracts with no guarantee of Ben Simmons having a roster spot. If he does sign such a contract, that would mean the former Sixers would battle for a roster spot. Or he could wait until the season begins to assess his options and choose a favorable destination that could benefit from his on-court impact.

However, none of these routes would give Ben Simmons a long-term contract. At the moment, that seems to be his ask. His stints since a troublesome split with Philly serve as an obstruction. Over the past four seasons, Simmons has only appeared in 108 games. Even with the Clippers, he averaged under 9 minutes during the playoffs.

Windhorst revealed some bitter truth in that regard. “At the end of the day, Ben Simmons’ stock has been falling dramatically for years and the fact that we are into September and he doesn’t have a full-time guaranteed job, I think speaks to that,” he added.

With that, there’s a possibility that Simmons decides to forego the NBA altogether.

Ben Simmons is thinking about retirement

The market might be “lukewarm” for Ben Simmons, as Windhorst suggested. But there are still teams that would want him. According to the New York Post, the Knicks are a team who have made contact with him. But looking at their roster depth this season, it could be for a reserve role, similar to what he had with the Clippers.

But The Post also learned some shocking news. Simmons might be thinking about possibly discontinuing his NBA story altogether.

At just 29, it’s truly sad to see the three-time All-Star considering retirement from the league. It’s unclear whether Simmons sees playing internationally as an option. Russell Westbrook, another veteran free agent, has reportedly received offers from Europe. The former Clippers forward could take the same route.

A number of former NBA pros have done so and are enjoying basketball once again. If all goes right, it could be a pit stop as Simmons is still young enough to rebuild his career. But some scouts suggest he can only do a limited number of things on the NBA court. His shooting weaknesses and recurring ailments have NBA teams looking for younger options to test out.

It seems the decision is in the hands of the player himself. If the reports are true, a move to New York, playing for a gritty side with new ideologies, can lead to a resurgence. But does Simmons want to go through an uncertain process once again to keep his NBA dream alive? That’s what it all depends on.