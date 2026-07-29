ESPN Insider Reveals Clippers’ Lucrative Offer to LeBron James Before 76ers Move

For years, the rivalry across town in Los Angeles produced plenty of speculation but very few shared superstar pursuits. One franchise chased sustained contention, while the other often found itself linked to blockbuster names that never quite happened. This summer, however, the balance briefly shifted. Before LeBron James announced Philadelphia as the final destination of his career, the LA Clippers emerged as one of the more surprising teams to make a serious pitch for the four-time NBA champion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ESPN insider Dave McMenamin, the Clippers were willing to put together an attractive short-term offer that would have allowed James to remain in Southern California.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The LA Clippers even discussed a lucrative one-season contract north of $20 million that would allow him to stay at his Brentwood, California, home, sources said,” McMenamin wrote on Wednesday.

McMenamin added that the Clippers weren’t the only unexpected contender in the race. Even the Boston Celtics, longtime postseason rivals of LeBron James, expressed interest before he ultimately made his decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brentwood detail carried extra significance because James has owned the property for years, purchasing the Los Angeles mansion in 2015. Staying with the Clippers would have allowed him to avoid relocating while continuing to manage his business interests in Southern California.

Despite the financial appeal of the Clippers’ proposal, James made it clear that money was no longer the driving force behind his decision. After announcing his move to Philadelphia, he explained his priorities in a social media statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family… I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

That mindset ultimately worked in Philadelphia’s favor. According to NBA.com’s Jeff Zillgitt, the 76ers’ aggressive offseason, including the acquisition of Jaylen Brown, gave James confidence that he could compete immediately alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. League sources also indicated that several teams paused major offseason plans while awaiting his decision because of the effect his free agency carried across the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Paul later revealed that the process was anything but straightforward. Speaking after the decision, James’ longtime agent said his client went through an “emotional rollercoaster every single day” while weighing offers from multiple contenders, including former teams and other championship hopefuls, before settling on Philadelphia.

In the end, the Clippers’ offer may have checked several personal boxes, including the chance to remain at home and earn more money than his eventual contract. But for James, the final chapter of his career wasn’t about comfort or money. It was about chasing one more championship, and he believed that the 76ers gave him the best opportunity to do exactly that.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron James Wasn’t Considering 76ers, Rich Paul Says

For much of the offseason, Philadelphia was viewed as an outsider in the race for the biggest name in free agency. Most league observers linked the eventual decision to familiar contenders, while the Sixers were rarely mentioned among the frontrunners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: IMAGO

According to longtime agent Rich Paul, the organization itself initially believed it had virtually no chance of landing LeBron James, making his eventual move to Philadelphia one of the NBA’s most surprising free-agency twists.

Speaking on the Game Over podcast, Paul revealed that the 76ers never even opened formal recruitment because they assumed James wasn’t a realistic target.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We never heard from the Sixers because the Sixers never really thought it was even a chance.”

The franchise that “never really thought it was even a chance” ultimately became the team James chose for what he has called the final chapter of his NBA career, a reminder that in free agency, the biggest decisions are often the ones nobody sees coming.