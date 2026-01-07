ESPN Insiders Question Trae Young’s Injury Legitimacy Amid Timberwolves Trade Rumors

Trae Young is about to miss another game for the Atlanta Hawks. He was questionable against the New Orleans Pelicans for Wednesday’s matchup. However, the team later announced that their superstar won’t suit up due to a right quad contusion. But for some voices in the NBA, Young’s injury suddenly doesn’t feel authentic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst discussed the 27-year-old’s injury situation with Tim Bontemps. “This thigh contusion he got, how legitimate and severe that injury is if we are gonna see Trae Young play for a while until this gets resolved one way or another,” Windy said.

Meanwhile, Bontemps chipped in, stating, “I can tell you when they were here at Madison Square Garden on Friday, I watched Trae Young work out before the game, he looked like he was moving around pretty good.” Bontemps does not believe the injury was serious enough to keep Trae Young sidelined for a long period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 22: Trae Young 11 of the Atlanta Hawks look on during the second half of the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA In-Season Tournament against the Chicago Bulls on November, 22, 2024 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NBA: NOV 22 Hawks at Bulls EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24112243

Instead, he saw it as a practical situation where all sides are trying to reach a clear and smooth resolution. The focus is seemingly less on the injury itself and more on handling the situation properly. Further minimizing complications and ensuring a fair outcome for everyone involved.

In 10 games, Trae Young has averaged 19.3 ppg, 1.5 rebs, 8.9 asts, with a 41.5 FG%. Meanwhile, heading into the current season, the point guard’s future with the franchise had been a topic of discussion. The Hawks didn’t offer him a contract extension, thus raising questions about his tenure amidst contract disparity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, it was reported that Young and his agent had been in conversation with the Hawks’ front office, discussing trade options. Well, guess what? Teams have already started showing interest in having the 27-year-old on their roster. And apparently, the Minnesota Timberwolves are one such team monitoring the matter.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Timberwolves have their hawk’s eye fixed on Trae Young

Several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, and the LA Clippers, have emerged as potential landing spots for Trae Young. Meanwhile, NBA insider Jake Fischer said that the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets have added to the list of potential attractive destinations.

Well, Minnesota’s search for a point guard is more complex than what some media aggregations suggest. The Wolves are not simply uninterested in Trae Young. Instead, the situation involves cap math, roster balance, and rotation depth, which make adding a high usage point guard difficult.

Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

Trae Young earns $46 million this season with a $49 million player option for 2026–27. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves sit above the NBA’s first luxury tax apron at roughly $195.9 million. They are closing in on the stricter second apron at about $207.8 million. Consequently, Minnesota faces tough roster rules, limited trades, and hefty penalties. Further, making a move for Young is extremely tricky without shedding major salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, this Trae Young saga keeps twisting. As rumors swirl, interest spikes. Yet the Hawks juggle his future like a high-stakes chess game amidst Minnesota’s watch. Meanwhile, whispers question the injury’s legitimacy. The drama blends strategy, spectacle, and a hint of intrigue, leaving every decision on the edge of suspense.